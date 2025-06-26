Lee’s first national address

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



President Lee Jae Myung explained the contents and necessity of the supplementary budget during his address to the National Assembly.



He stated that it is irresponsible to remain idle and insist on austerity in the face of an economic crisis.



President Lee emphasized that revitalizing the economy and people's livelihoods is the most urgent task, urging the National Assembly to cooperate so as not to miss the golden time.



The first report is by reporter Son Seo-young.



[Report]



President Lee Jae Myung visited the National Assembly for his first address since taking office.



He stated that the urgent preparation of the supplementary budget by a government that started without a transition committee reflects the dire situation of our economy.



[President Lee Jae Myung: "In the face of an economic crisis, the government’s inaction and insistence on austerity can be seen as irresponsible bystanding and may even deny the very reason for the government's existence."]



He reiterated that the core of the supplementary budget is the allocation of 13 trillion won for consumer coupons aimed at restoring livelihoods, which is intended to support the revitalization of the domestic market.



He explained that while expanding investment to stimulate the economy, special measures have been included for small businesses and vulnerable groups.



[President Lee Jae Myung: "We must open the door to 'fair growth' that shares opportunities and outcomes of growth to alleviate polarization and inequality, leading us to a world where everyone can thrive together."]



He stated that there are no ruling or opposition parties when it comes to addressing the economy and people's livelihoods, adding remarks that were not in the original speech.



[President Lee Jae Myung: "I ask the opposition members to share any necessary budget items or if you have suggestions for additions while focusing on cuts."]



President Lee emphasized that policies will be implemented based on a spirit of pragmatism.



[President Lee Jae Myung: "It should not be about whether one is progressive or conservative, but whether it is in the national interest that should be the sole criterion for choice."]



In his 4,700-word address, the most frequently mentioned words were economy, followed by growth and recovery.



This is KBS News, Son Seo-young.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!