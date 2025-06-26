News 9

Parties divided over extra budget

2025.06.26

[Anchor]

President Yoon requested cooperation, but the People Power Party opposed it, calling it a populist supplementary budget.

The Democratic Party has stated its intention to process the supplementary budget quickly.

They are poised to elect the chair of the Budget and Accounts Committee and the chair of the key standing committee, the Legislation and Judiciary Committee, exclusively by tomorrow (June 27).

Reporter Lee Won-hee has the story.

[Report]

The evaluations from both ruling and opposition parties regarding President Yoon's first address on the supplementary budget proposal were mixed.

[Kim Byung-kee/Democratic Party Floor Leader: "I believe the President explained the urgent budget matters well."]

[Song Eon-seog/People Power Party Floor Leader: "'If words and actions are separate, it is likely to become a lie."]

The Democratic Party is hurrying to process the supplementary budget.

They stated, "There is no time for political strife," and plan to complete the review by the 2nd of next month to pass it during the June extraordinary session, which begins on July 4.

[Jin Sung-jun/Democratic Party Policy Committee Chair: "I hope we do not make the mistake of delaying the people's supplementary budget by holding the National Assembly's composition issue hostage."]

The People Power Party insists that they need to carefully examine the proposal to prevent it from becoming a 'populist' supplementary budget.

They criticized that "nearly half of the supplementary budget, over 14 trillion won, is cash-based projects," and that "fundamental measures like expenditure restructuring are missing."

[Kim Yong-tae/People Power Party Emergency Response Committee Chair: "I do not understand why so much money is concentrated in areas like consumption coupons. We should focus on creating an environment for those in real difficulty to recover."]

Negotiations on the distribution of standing committee chairs, including the election of the chair of the Budget and Accounts Committee necessary for the final review of the supplementary budget, are in a deadlock.

The Democratic Party, stating that they cannot delay any longer, has nominated four-term lawmaker Lee Chun-seok, a former lawyer, for the chair of the Legislation and Judiciary Committee, and three-term lawmaker Han Byeong-do for the chair of the Budget and Accounts Committee.

The Democratic Party has announced that they will hold a plenary session tomorrow to exclusively elect the standing committee chairs, while the opposition party is strongly opposing but is struggling to find a way to respond.

KBS News, Lee Won-hee.

