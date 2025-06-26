Taxi driver killed

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



A man in his twenties who took a taxi killed the driver after an argument and fled in the taxi.



He also hit two witnesses with the car.



He fled from Hwaseong, Gyeonggi Province to Seoul, but was caught within an hour.



Reporter Kim Bo-dam has the story.



[Report]



In the early morning, in an alley in Hwaseong, Gyeonggi Province.



A car that was reversing hurriedly crashes into a tree.



After stopping for a moment, it quickly leaves the alley.



This is the scene of the man in his twenties, Mr. A, fleeing after killing the taxi driver.



Around 3:30 AM today (6.26), Mr. A, who was returning home in a taxi, took out a weapon from his bag and swung it after getting into an argument with the driver.



The victim ultimately died.



Mr. A committed the crime while struggling with the taxi driver here.



Mr. A then struck two witnesses who were calling the police with the taxi and fled the scene.



The residents were injured, but fortunately, their lives are not in danger.



[Local Resident/Voice Altered: “He didn’t seem to know the road well. He went deep into the village, crashed into some apple trees and other trees, and then turned around and drove out.”]



By the time the police arrived at the scene, he had already escaped.



Mr. A, who drove the taxi himself to flee from Hwaseong, was caught by the police around 4:30 AM near Sadang Station in Seoul, about an hour later.



This was thanks to reports of a severely damaged car driving without tires.



[Lee Dong-jun/Eyewitness: “The vehicle’s bumper was completely destroyed, and all the tires had come off.”]



Mr. A was transported to the hospital with hand injuries and reportedly admitted to the crime.



Police say alcohol and drug tests showed no abnormalities and plan to investigate whether Mr. A has any history of mental illness.



This is KBS News, Kim Bo-dam.



