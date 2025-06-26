NK may send more troops to Russia

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The National Intelligence Service reported to the National Assembly that North Korea is expected to send additional troops to Russia as early as July to August.



It is understood that in return for the troop deployment, North Korea received Russia's air defense missiles and space launch vehicle engines.



Reporter Kim Gi-hwa has the details.



[Report]



On June 17, Sergei Shoigu, the Secretary of the Russian Security Council, who visited North Korea, announced that North Korea has decided to send an additional 6,000 engineers and military construction personnel.



In its first report to the new government, the National Intelligence Service projected that this additional troop deployment could take place as early as July to August.



This is based on an analysis of the timing compared to previous troop deployments.



[Lee Seong-gwon/Member of the National Assembly Intelligence Committee/People Power Party: "Considering that the first troop deployment occurred about a month after the military deployment agreement was made, and that North Korea has recently begun the selection process for recruiting soldiers for deployment..."]



The National Intelligence Service also reported that North Korea has supported Russia with approximately 10 million rounds of artillery shells and missiles, and in return, received technical advice on air defense missiles, space launch vehicle engines, drones, and missile guidance capabilities.



It was also noted that North Korea's troop deployment and weapon support significantly contributed to Russia's recapture of Kursk.



Regarding the recent situation in the Middle East, it was analyzed that while Israel and Iran have agreed to a ceasefire, the potential for hostilities to resume remains.



[Park Seon-won/Member of the National Assembly Intelligence Committee/Democratic Party: "Israel's domestic political situation may lead to a resumption of war based on political considerations, and Iran may also seek to reassert its influence while managing internal chaos..."]



The National Intelligence Service stated that it is closely monitoring safety measures for local Korean residents and vessels operating in the Strait of Hormuz, as well as signs of supply chain crises, including crude oil.



This is KBS News, Kim Gi-hwa.



