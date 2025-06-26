News 9

Care gap for children

입력 2025.06.26 (23:49)

[Anchor]

There have been repeated accidents where children lose their lives in house fires when their parents are not home.

The fire that occurred in Busan the day before yesterday (6.24) is another tragedy caused by a care gap.

Reporter Jin Seon-min looked into preventive measures.

[Report]

Just 10 minutes after their parents left for early morning cleaning work, two sisters aged 10 and 7, who were fast asleep, lost their lives in the flames.

Due to their difficult financial situation, there was no one to take care of the children.

[Neighbor: "The children were very polite. They were really sweet. Even though they probably didn’t know who I was, they would greet me."]

Four months ago, in Incheon, a 12-year-old elementary school student also died in a fire while alone in a villa.

The mother was out working, and the father had left home to go to a hospital appointment.

Both incidents were tragedies that occurred in a state of care vacuum.

President Lee Jae-myung stated that the cause of the accidents would be thoroughly investigated to prevent such tragedies from happening again.

In fact, there is a government-operated "emergency care service," but its usage rate is low.

For low-income families, the cost is especially burdensome.

The government provides 75% of caregiver costs for families earning up to 75% of the median income, but other households must pay over 7,000 won per hour.

[Baek Young-sook / Caregiver: "(The cost) jumps significantly. It becomes a real financial burden for dual-income families to use the service."]

Some families are unaware of the emergency care service or end up giving up on using a caregiver.

This year, there have been about 1,200 emergency care applications, but only 66% of users were matched with caregivers.

It is especially difficult to find caregivers during vulnerable time slots.

[Park Eun-jung / Researcher, Korea Institute of Child Care & Education: "Incentives should be provided to motivate caregivers dispatched during those (vulnerable) hours."]

The two children who died in Busan and Incheon due to care gaps donated their organs and passed away.

This is KBS News, Jin Seon-min.

