Trump to hold Iran talks soon

[Anchor]



U.S. President Trump, who suppressed the conflict between Israel and Iran with force, is now pressuring Iran to come to the negotiating table for nuclear disarmament.



It seems to be an effort to solidify his diplomatic achievements.



Perhaps because of this, he has taken a strong stance against media reports that suspect damage to Iranian nuclear facilities.



Kim Ji-sook reports from Washington.



[Report]



President Trump unexpectedly announced that he would hold nuclear negotiations with Iran next week.



Although Iranian nuclear facilities have been virtually eliminated due to U.S. bombings, he stated that having a formal agreement wouldn't be a bad thing.



[Donald Trump/U.S. President: "I don't think it's that necessary. They had a war, they fought. Now they are going back to their world. I don't care if I have an agreement or not."]



It appears he aims to secure a promise to abandon future nuclear weapons development, with the U.S. Middle East envoy providing more specific plans.



He emphasized that uranium enrichment is a 'red line' while leaving the door open for civilian nuclear programs.



At the same time, the U.S. is also working to improve relations between Middle Eastern countries like Saudi Arabia and Israel to change the dynamics in the region.



This is part of the effort to solidify Trump's second term's biggest diplomatic achievement.



[Steve Witkoff/U.S. Middle East Envoy/CNBC Interview: "Today, we're hopeful. The signs are there, and we're hopeful for a comprehensive peace agreement."]



Internally, he has launched an offensive against media questioning the results of the airstrikes on Iranian nuclear facilities, emphasizing his achievements repeatedly, with support from the White House and intelligence agencies.



President Trump stated that the military conflict between Israel and Iran could resume soon.



This raises concerns that the spark could reignite at any moment, which is interpreted as pressure for negotiations.



This is Kim Ji-sook for KBS News in Washington.



