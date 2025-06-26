Special probe secures key suspects

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The special prosecutor team investigating the insurrection has secured an additional detention warrant for former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun and is swiftly working to secure the custody of other key figures whose detention periods are nearing expiration.



In particular, they announced plans to indict former Defense Intelligence Commander Noh Sang-won later this month on charges related to the inducement of foreign aggression.



Here’s Lee Ho-jun with the report.



[Report]



Kim Yong-hyun, former Minister of National Defense and the first person indicted in relation to the Dec. 3 martial law declaration, has been newly detained.



He was taken back into custody just three hours before his original detention—on insurrection charges—was set to expire.



The court cited the risk of evidence destruction if Kim were released, accepting the special prosecutor’s argument that he might coordinate testimony with co-conspirators or tamper with witnesses if released without conditions.



By securing Kim’s continued custody through additional charges and a renewed detention warrant, the special prosecutor team has preserved the momentum of the investigation.



Former commanders Yeo In-hyung and Moon Sang-ho, who were also detained on insurrection charges, were scheduled to be released next week due to expiring warrants. However, the special prosecutor has filed new charges against them and requested additional arrest warrants.



[Park Sang-jin / KBS Legal Adviser: “If there’s even a short lapse in custody, the likelihood of evidence being destroyed becomes significantly higher. There’s a strong chance of further detentions to prevent this.”]



With continued detention of key suspects secured, the special prosecutor team is now accelerating its efforts to substantiate the more opaque allegations—particularly the inducement of foreign aggression.



Their investigation includes suspicions that North Korea was incited to launch an attack via drone infiltration into Pyongyang. A memo discovered in former intelligence commander Noh Sang-won’s notebook included notes referring to inducing a North Korean attack near the Northern Limit Line.



In this context, the special prosecutor has announced its intent to indict Noh within the month.



This is Lee Ho-jun, KBS News.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!