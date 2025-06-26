NATO urges for defense budget rise

동영상 고정 취소

Wi Sung-lac, the National Security Office chief who attended the NATO summit, stated in a briefing today (June 26) that NATO member countries have decided to raise their defense spending to 5% of their Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and that "similar requests have been made to us."



However, he added that "we need to wait for the results of the discussions."



He also mentioned that both South Korea and the United States agreed on the necessity of holding a summit as soon as possible and decided to continue communicating.



