NATO urges for defense budget rise
입력 2025.06.26 (23:49)
읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.
Wi Sung-lac, the National Security Office chief who attended the NATO summit, stated in a briefing today (June 26) that NATO member countries have decided to raise their defense spending to 5% of their Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and that "similar requests have been made to us."
However, he added that "we need to wait for the results of the discussions."
He also mentioned that both South Korea and the United States agreed on the necessity of holding a summit as soon as possible and decided to continue communicating.
However, he added that "we need to wait for the results of the discussions."
He also mentioned that both South Korea and the United States agreed on the necessity of holding a summit as soon as possible and decided to continue communicating.
■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!
- NATO urges for defense budget rise
-
- 입력 2025-06-26 23:49:31
Wi Sung-lac, the National Security Office chief who attended the NATO summit, stated in a briefing today (June 26) that NATO member countries have decided to raise their defense spending to 5% of their Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and that "similar requests have been made to us."
However, he added that "we need to wait for the results of the discussions."
He also mentioned that both South Korea and the United States agreed on the necessity of holding a summit as soon as possible and decided to continue communicating.
However, he added that "we need to wait for the results of the discussions."
He also mentioned that both South Korea and the United States agreed on the necessity of holding a summit as soon as possible and decided to continue communicating.
-
- KBS의 기사 모음
이 기사가 좋으셨다면
-
좋아요
0
-
응원해요
0
-
후속 원해요
0
이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.