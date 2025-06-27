Unified underground data urged

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



There are more issues identified during the process of creating the ground subsidence safety map.



It has been pointed out that underground safety-related information is dispersed among various agencies and departments.



To prepare for ground subsidence accidents, there is an urgent need for integrated management of underground information.



Next, we have reporter Kim Ha-eun.



[Report]



A ground subsidence accident occurred near a Busan subway construction site, reaching a depth of 5 meters.



The accident happened due to damage to underground installations, but construction proceeded without knowing where these installations were located.



[Lee Byeong-jin/President of Busan Transportation Corporation/Apr. 2025/Busan City Council: "This means that the current state of underground installations is not properly understood."]



The 110,000 pieces of underground information secured by KBS this time were also dispersed among various departments of the Seoul City Hall and its affiliated agencies.



After the ground subsidence accident in the Jamsil area in 2014, the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport spent 80 billion won to create an 'Integrated Underground Map.'



However, key data such as subsidence history and information on empty holes were missing, and updates of the latest information were not conducted, rendering it practically useless.



[Ahn Sang-ro/Co-chairman of the Korea Safety Leaders Forum: "It seems there is no control tower. The Korea Authority of Land & Infrastructure Safety is managing the data, but it seems that it is not at that level yet. There is a lack of a system where data can be precisely aggregated and utilized."]



Seoul City has also belatedly begun to establish a separate organization for integrated management of underground information.



It is necessary to refer to overseas cases that transparently disclose ground subsidence accident histories.



[Kim In-je/Seoul City Council Member: "In places like Florida in the United States or Tokyo in Japan, they are fully disclosing this information to citizens. The obligation to disclose should be mandatory for Seoul City."]



The ground subsidence safety map created this time is expected to be released soon on the KBS News internet homepage.



This is KBS News, Kim Ha-eun.



