Cheap chicken returns after 15 years

[Anchor]



Lotte Mart will sell 5,000 won chicken starting today (June 26) for a week.



This is a return of the ultra-low-priced chicken that was sold 15 years ago.



Due to the shocking discount, the daily supply sold out in an instant.



Reporter Choi Ji-hyun has the details.



[Report]



People lined up at the entrance even before the store opened.



As soon as the doors opened, the crowd quickly rushed to the chicken section.



[Moon Jeong-hee/Seoul : "I saw on TV yesterday that it was a 'big sale,' so I thought I should hurry and come to buy it early this morning. I can wait 2 hours to eat it."]



One chicken for 5,000 won.



Lotte Mart has brought back the 'Big Chicken' that was popular in 2010, with the same name and price after 15 years.



Due to the shocking discount, the chicken prepared for the opening time sold out in just a few minutes, and the chicken counter was bustling with customers waiting for their fried chicken.



[Lotte Mart Official: "Please take a number. Come back around 10:20."]



The 'Big Chicken' event lasts only a week.



Since only one chicken can be purchased per person, there are small disputes.



[Lotte Mart Official: "You can only have one. There’s plenty, sir."]



[Park Dae-hyung/Seoul: "Since they only sell one per person, I plan to come again tomorrow."]



Lotte Mart prepared 15,000 chickens for today across all its branches, and they reported that all were sold by the morning.



For the week-long event, Lotte Mart has prepared 100,000 chickens.



[Lee Dong-yul/Product Planner, Lotte Mart Deli Operations Team : "We have practically given up our margin to help stabilize prices for customers."]



E-Mart is also planning to hold a large-scale discount event starting next month, selling chicken for around 4,000 won.



The 'Big Chicken' from Lotte Mart was very popular 15 years ago, but it was discontinued after a week due to backlash from small business owners and concerns about harming local businesses.



This is KBS News, Choi Ji-hyun.



