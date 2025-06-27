News 9

Confirmation hearing ends in chaos

입력 2025.06.27 (00:03)

[Anchor]

The confirmation hearing for Kim Min-seok, nominated as the first Prime Minister under the Lee Jae-myung government, ended in chaos due to the confrontation between the ruling and opposition parties.

The People Power Party urged the withdrawal of his nomination, claiming he is unqualified.

However, the Democratic Party stated that if the confirmation report is not adopted, they will proceed to vote on the confirmation proposal next week.

This is a report by Lee Ye-jin.

[Report]

The confirmation hearing, which saw back-and-forth disputes over document submissions for two days.

[Kim Min-seok/June 25: "I think I've been scrutinized enough."]

[Joo Jin-woo: "I've endured as much as I can."]

The hearing, which was suspended yesterday (6.25) afternoon due to disputes over 'insufficient document submissions' and the process of asset formation, ultimately could not be resumed and automatically adjourned past midnight.

[Park Kyoon-taek: "Why are you running away?!"]

[Kim Hee-jung: "Who is running away?!"]

[Bae June-young: "Zero witnesses, no documents, midnight, you've set all sorts of records."]

[Kim Hyun: "It's not no documents, there are documents. There are documents."]

The People Power Party called it the worst confirmation hearing in history and repeatedly urged President Lee to withdraw Kim's nomination.

[Song Eon-seog: "He says he has submitted everything he should and has been scrutinized enough, but what exactly has he submitted and been scrutinized on? Withdrawing Kim's nomination is the best economic policy and a restoration of cooperation..."]

The Democratic Party countered that the disruption of the hearing goes beyond obstructing state affairs and amounts to a refusal of the presidential election results.

[Kim Byung-kee: "I believe everything was sufficiently explained. What the opposition is doing goes beyond disagreement over personnel—it's enough to raise suspicions about their true intentions."]

With the adoption of the confirmation hearing report now unlikely, the Democratic Party has warned that if the report is not passed, it will convene a plenary session on June 30—the day after the confirmation deadline—to force a vote on the nomination.

Kim stated regarding the confirmation hearing, "I apologize for the shortcomings that do not meet the public's expectations," and expressed his intention to become a chief of staff who will overcome the livelihood crisis and usher in a great era for South Korea.

This is KBS News, Lee Ye-jin.

공지·정정

