Kori-1 shutdown approved

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



South Korea’s first commercial nuclear power plant is set to become a part of history.



With the government giving final approval for the decommissioning of the Kori-1 unit, the country joins the ranks of nations dismantling nuclear power plants.



Here’s Kang Na-roo with the report.



[Report]



The Kori-1 unit, South Korea’s first commercial nuclear reactor, permanently shut down operations in 2017.



Now, the Nuclear Safety and Security Commission has officially approved its decommissioning.



It comes 47 years after it began commercial operation and 8 years after its permanent shutdown was announced.



[Choi Won-ho / Chair, Nuclear Safety and Security Commission: “We need to thoroughly review the decommissioning plan to ensure the entire process is carried out safely.”]



The full decommissioning process will be carried out by Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power (KHNP), subject to approval and inspections by the commission.



The decommissioning is expected to be completed by 2037 at a cost of approximately 1.07 trillion won.



The process will begin with dismantling low-contamination areas, followed by the transfer of spent nuclear fuel and extensive decontamination efforts—expected to take at least 12 years.



The restored site will be repurposed for industrial use.



[Jo Jung-ah / Secretary-General, Nuclear Safety and Security Commission: “We will receive biannual reports on the decommissioning process from the operator for in-depth reviews. If any violations are found, we’ll order corrective actions.”]



This marks the first nuclear power plant decommissioning in South Korea.



Globally, only four countries—including the United States and Germany—have actually decommissioned nuclear reactors.



[Lee Choon-geun / Senior Advisor, Korea Institute of S&T Evaluation and Planning: “The global decommissioning market is expected to grow significantly. We plan to develop decommissioning technologies and enter that market.”]



Of the 214 nuclear reactors permanently shut down worldwide, only about 11% have been fully dismantled.



The nuclear industry sees the Kori-1 unit project as a stepping stone for South Korea’s entry into the global nuclear decommissioning market, estimated to be worth around 500 trillion won.



This is Kang Na-roo, KBS News.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!