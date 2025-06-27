News 9

Subway arson horror still haunts

[Anchor]

Many people were shocked after watching the video of the arson on Seoul Subway Line 5 that was released yesterday (June 25).

However, the fact that it did not escalate into a major disaster can be attributed to the quick evacuation of passengers by the train operator.

Nonetheless, there are concerns about the system where one operator is solely responsible for the safety of hundreds of passengers.

Reporter Min Jeong-hee has more.

[Report]

A man suddenly pours gasoline on the subway floor.

As citizens flee in panic, the man disregards them and ignites the fuel.

Soon, the train is engulfed in bright flames.

This was the situation during the arson incident on Seoul Subway Line 5 that occurred on the 31st of last month.

Despite the rapid unfolding of events, fortunately, there were no fatalities or serious injuries.

Since the Daegu subway disaster in 2003, the interior materials of trains have been made from fire-resistant materials, and the quick evacuation of passengers also contributed to the lack of casualties.

[Kim Eun-ha/Subway passenger during the arson: "The young people did well. They were leading the way. They got off and walked through the aisle to Yeouinaru."]

The active assistance of a veteran operator with 28 years of experience in guiding the evacuation also helped.

However, the issue of having a single operator was raised again in the results of the prosecutor's investigation.

The prosecution pointed out, "It was confirmed that there are practical difficulties in simultaneously managing the train, responding to passenger inquiries, and reporting the situation."

Currently, Seoul Subway Lines 5 to 8 are operated with a single operator system.

[Lee Ho-young/Director of Public Relations, Seoul Transportation Corporation Union: "There are 8 to 9 urgent measures that need to be taken. Even if one crew member has superhuman abilities, it is impossible to handle all these situations."]

Among the metropolitan area subways, most light rail lines, such as the Shinbundang Line and Gimpo Gold Line, operate as unmanned lines without an operator.

This is KBS News, Min Jeong-hee.

