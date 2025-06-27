Seniors embrace billiards

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



A new segment from KBS Sports News promotes living strong and healthy up to the age of 99.



Today’s feature is on billiards—an unexpectedly popular sport among the elderly.



It's known to provide the benefits of walking exercise and even help prevent dementia. Recently, it has become popular enough among seniors that league competitions are now being organized for players over 80.



Kim Ki-beom reports.



[Report]



Shin Hyun-geun, an 85-year-old billiards enthusiast, is often told he looks much younger than his peers.



He says playing billiards daily not only keeps his body in motion but also stimulates his brain and supports mental wellness.



[Shin Hyun-geun / 85 years old / Billiards enthusiast: “When you play billiards, you're constantly bending and straightening your back, stretching your arms and legs. Mentally, you're thinking: how should I hit this? Where? What angle? What thickness? You're always calculating... There’s just no time for dementia to creep in.”]



["Widen your back leg a bit more... extend your cue out this far... That’s it, just like that."]



Eighty-three-year-old Go Myung-ho, who has enjoyed three-cushion billiards for a long time, knows all the techniques just like the pros.



[Go Myung-ho / 83 years old / Billiards enthusiast: “I started at 19 and now I'm 83, so it's been about 65 years... It's much better now than before. No smoking, no drinking allowed—billiards has become a pure sport, and I love that.”]



It's been over a decade since billiards began gaining popularity among retirees.



Most notably, it helps maintain both physical and mental health, making it ideal for seniors in their 70s and beyond.



Playing for just an hour can offer the same benefits as walking. It’s also known to help prevent dementia, reduce stress, and encourage social interaction—all of which contribute positively to well-being.



Recently, amateur league tournaments have been launched for players aged 60 and older, adding a fresh sense of excitement to the community.



[Min Gwang-ki / Chairman, Sports-for-All Committee, Korea Billiards Federation: “These official matches include certified referees, giving players a sense of pride. Every game brings them joy.”]



One of the main advantages of billiards is that it’s not a high-impact sport.



It’s a low-intensity activity that’s easy on the body while also providing social satisfaction through friendship and community.



That’s why more and more seniors are heading to the billiard halls.



This is Kim Ki-beom, KBS News.



