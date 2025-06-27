News 9

Seniors embrace billiards

입력 2025.06.27 (00:12)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

A new segment from KBS Sports News promotes living strong and healthy up to the age of 99.

Today’s feature is on billiards—an unexpectedly popular sport among the elderly.

It's known to provide the benefits of walking exercise and even help prevent dementia. Recently, it has become popular enough among seniors that league competitions are now being organized for players over 80.

Kim Ki-beom reports.

[Report]

Shin Hyun-geun, an 85-year-old billiards enthusiast, is often told he looks much younger than his peers.

He says playing billiards daily not only keeps his body in motion but also stimulates his brain and supports mental wellness.

[Shin Hyun-geun / 85 years old / Billiards enthusiast: “When you play billiards, you're constantly bending and straightening your back, stretching your arms and legs. Mentally, you're thinking: how should I hit this? Where? What angle? What thickness? You're always calculating... There’s just no time for dementia to creep in.”]

["Widen your back leg a bit more... extend your cue out this far... That’s it, just like that."]

Eighty-three-year-old Go Myung-ho, who has enjoyed three-cushion billiards for a long time, knows all the techniques just like the pros.

[Go Myung-ho / 83 years old / Billiards enthusiast: “I started at 19 and now I'm 83, so it's been about 65 years... It's much better now than before. No smoking, no drinking allowed—billiards has become a pure sport, and I love that.”]

It's been over a decade since billiards began gaining popularity among retirees.

Most notably, it helps maintain both physical and mental health, making it ideal for seniors in their 70s and beyond.

Playing for just an hour can offer the same benefits as walking. It’s also known to help prevent dementia, reduce stress, and encourage social interaction—all of which contribute positively to well-being.

Recently, amateur league tournaments have been launched for players aged 60 and older, adding a fresh sense of excitement to the community.

[Min Gwang-ki / Chairman, Sports-for-All Committee, Korea Billiards Federation: “These official matches include certified referees, giving players a sense of pride. Every game brings them joy.”]

One of the main advantages of billiards is that it’s not a high-impact sport.

It’s a low-intensity activity that’s easy on the body while also providing social satisfaction through friendship and community.

That’s why more and more seniors are heading to the billiard halls.

This is Kim Ki-beom, KBS News.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Seniors embrace billiards
    • 입력 2025-06-27 00:12:06
    News 9
[Anchor]

A new segment from KBS Sports News promotes living strong and healthy up to the age of 99.

Today’s feature is on billiards—an unexpectedly popular sport among the elderly.

It's known to provide the benefits of walking exercise and even help prevent dementia. Recently, it has become popular enough among seniors that league competitions are now being organized for players over 80.

Kim Ki-beom reports.

[Report]

Shin Hyun-geun, an 85-year-old billiards enthusiast, is often told he looks much younger than his peers.

He says playing billiards daily not only keeps his body in motion but also stimulates his brain and supports mental wellness.

[Shin Hyun-geun / 85 years old / Billiards enthusiast: “When you play billiards, you're constantly bending and straightening your back, stretching your arms and legs. Mentally, you're thinking: how should I hit this? Where? What angle? What thickness? You're always calculating... There’s just no time for dementia to creep in.”]

["Widen your back leg a bit more... extend your cue out this far... That’s it, just like that."]

Eighty-three-year-old Go Myung-ho, who has enjoyed three-cushion billiards for a long time, knows all the techniques just like the pros.

[Go Myung-ho / 83 years old / Billiards enthusiast: “I started at 19 and now I'm 83, so it's been about 65 years... It's much better now than before. No smoking, no drinking allowed—billiards has become a pure sport, and I love that.”]

It's been over a decade since billiards began gaining popularity among retirees.

Most notably, it helps maintain both physical and mental health, making it ideal for seniors in their 70s and beyond.

Playing for just an hour can offer the same benefits as walking. It’s also known to help prevent dementia, reduce stress, and encourage social interaction—all of which contribute positively to well-being.

Recently, amateur league tournaments have been launched for players aged 60 and older, adding a fresh sense of excitement to the community.

[Min Gwang-ki / Chairman, Sports-for-All Committee, Korea Billiards Federation: “These official matches include certified referees, giving players a sense of pride. Every game brings them joy.”]

One of the main advantages of billiards is that it’s not a high-impact sport.

It’s a low-intensity activity that’s easy on the body while also providing social satisfaction through friendship and community.

That’s why more and more seniors are heading to the billiard halls.

This is Kim Ki-beom, KBS News.
김기범
김기범 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

첫 시정연설 이 대통령 “경제 상황 절박, 골든타임 <br>놓치지 말아야”

첫 시정연설 이 대통령 “경제 상황 절박, 골든타임 놓치지 말아야”
헌재소장 김상환·재판관 오영준 지명…국세청장 임광현 발탁

헌재소장 김상환·재판관 오영준 지명…국세청장 임광현 발탁
윤 “비공개 출석” 요구에 특검 “수용 불가”…체포영장 다시 꺼내나

윤 “비공개 출석” 요구에 특검 “수용 불가”…체포영장 다시 꺼내나
상·하수도관 파손이 주범?…“땅꺼짐 관련성 낮아”

상·하수도관 파손이 주범?…“땅꺼짐 관련성 낮아”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.