News 9

Two Chinese held over spy filming

입력 2025.06.27 (00:33)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Two Chinese international students who filmed the American aircraft carrier that arrived in Busan with a drone and transmitted the footage to a Chinese server have been arrested.

In particular, the main perpetrator has been charged with espionage, making him the first foreigner to face such charges.

Reporter Lee Jun-seok has the details.

[Report]

The USS Theodore Roosevelt, an American aircraft carrier, docked at the Busan naval base in June last year.

At that time, President Yoon Suk Yeol also boarded the aircraft carrier to encourage the troops.

However, three Chinese international students were caught secretly filming the carrier using a drone from a nearby hillside.

When the police investigated their drones and mobile phones, they discovered 172 illegally taken photos and 22 videos of the base.

The total amount of data reached 11.9 gigabytes.

It was revealed that they had secretly filmed the Busan naval base nine times over a period of more than a year, starting from March 2023.

In particular, the drone footage was automatically transmitted to a server in China, and some of it was also disseminated on Chinese social media.

The police arrested two of them and applied the charge of general espionage to a Chinese national in his 40s who led the operation, marking the first time such a charge has been applied to a foreigner.

The general espionage law stipulates that anyone who harms the military interests of the Republic of Korea or provides military benefits to an enemy country can face a maximum sentence of life imprisonment.

[Choi Gi-il/Professor of Military Studies at Sangji University: "(The footage) has the potential to be used as important information valuable to potential enemy countries, which could ultimately pose a threat to national security."]

Since June last year, there have been 11 cases of Chinese individuals being caught illegally filming military facilities in South Korea.

This is KBS News, Lee Jun-seok.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Two Chinese held over spy filming
    • 입력 2025-06-27 00:33:01
    News 9
[Anchor]

Two Chinese international students who filmed the American aircraft carrier that arrived in Busan with a drone and transmitted the footage to a Chinese server have been arrested.

In particular, the main perpetrator has been charged with espionage, making him the first foreigner to face such charges.

Reporter Lee Jun-seok has the details.

[Report]

The USS Theodore Roosevelt, an American aircraft carrier, docked at the Busan naval base in June last year.

At that time, President Yoon Suk Yeol also boarded the aircraft carrier to encourage the troops.

However, three Chinese international students were caught secretly filming the carrier using a drone from a nearby hillside.

When the police investigated their drones and mobile phones, they discovered 172 illegally taken photos and 22 videos of the base.

The total amount of data reached 11.9 gigabytes.

It was revealed that they had secretly filmed the Busan naval base nine times over a period of more than a year, starting from March 2023.

In particular, the drone footage was automatically transmitted to a server in China, and some of it was also disseminated on Chinese social media.

The police arrested two of them and applied the charge of general espionage to a Chinese national in his 40s who led the operation, marking the first time such a charge has been applied to a foreigner.

The general espionage law stipulates that anyone who harms the military interests of the Republic of Korea or provides military benefits to an enemy country can face a maximum sentence of life imprisonment.

[Choi Gi-il/Professor of Military Studies at Sangji University: "(The footage) has the potential to be used as important information valuable to potential enemy countries, which could ultimately pose a threat to national security."]

Since June last year, there have been 11 cases of Chinese individuals being caught illegally filming military facilities in South Korea.

This is KBS News, Lee Jun-seok.
이준석
이준석 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

첫 시정연설 이 대통령 “경제 상황 절박, 골든타임 <br>놓치지 말아야”

첫 시정연설 이 대통령 “경제 상황 절박, 골든타임 놓치지 말아야”
헌재소장 김상환·재판관 오영준 지명…국세청장 임광현 발탁

헌재소장 김상환·재판관 오영준 지명…국세청장 임광현 발탁
윤 “비공개 출석” 요구에 특검 “수용 불가”…체포영장 다시 꺼내나

윤 “비공개 출석” 요구에 특검 “수용 불가”…체포영장 다시 꺼내나
상·하수도관 파손이 주범?…“땅꺼짐 관련성 낮아”

상·하수도관 파손이 주범?…“땅꺼짐 관련성 낮아”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.