Two Chinese held over spy filming

[Anchor]



Two Chinese international students who filmed the American aircraft carrier that arrived in Busan with a drone and transmitted the footage to a Chinese server have been arrested.



In particular, the main perpetrator has been charged with espionage, making him the first foreigner to face such charges.



Reporter Lee Jun-seok has the details.



[Report]



The USS Theodore Roosevelt, an American aircraft carrier, docked at the Busan naval base in June last year.



At that time, President Yoon Suk Yeol also boarded the aircraft carrier to encourage the troops.



However, three Chinese international students were caught secretly filming the carrier using a drone from a nearby hillside.



When the police investigated their drones and mobile phones, they discovered 172 illegally taken photos and 22 videos of the base.



The total amount of data reached 11.9 gigabytes.



It was revealed that they had secretly filmed the Busan naval base nine times over a period of more than a year, starting from March 2023.



In particular, the drone footage was automatically transmitted to a server in China, and some of it was also disseminated on Chinese social media.



The police arrested two of them and applied the charge of general espionage to a Chinese national in his 40s who led the operation, marking the first time such a charge has been applied to a foreigner.



The general espionage law stipulates that anyone who harms the military interests of the Republic of Korea or provides military benefits to an enemy country can face a maximum sentence of life imprisonment.



[Choi Gi-il/Professor of Military Studies at Sangji University: "(The footage) has the potential to be used as important information valuable to potential enemy countries, which could ultimately pose a threat to national security."]



Since June last year, there have been 11 cases of Chinese individuals being caught illegally filming military facilities in South Korea.



This is KBS News, Lee Jun-seok.



