Ki Sung-yueng transfers to Pohang
입력 2025.06.27 (00:33)
읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.
Professional football player Ki Sung-yueng, who chose to part ways with K League 1's Seoul, explained the circumstances of his transfer through his own social media.
Ki mentioned that he heard from coach Kim Gi-dong that he was not included in the team's plans and even expressed his intention to retire.
However, Ki stated that he still had a strong desire to continue playing.
While looking for other teams, he revealed that he was first contacted by Pohang's coach Park Tae-ha, effectively formalizing his move to Pohang.
His teammates also sent messages of support for Ki Sung-yueng's new beginning.
This weekend, there will be a match between Seoul and Pohang at Sangam, but it seems difficult for Ki to participate directly as the signing process, including medical tests, is still ongoing.
Ki mentioned that he heard from coach Kim Gi-dong that he was not included in the team's plans and even expressed his intention to retire.
However, Ki stated that he still had a strong desire to continue playing.
While looking for other teams, he revealed that he was first contacted by Pohang's coach Park Tae-ha, effectively formalizing his move to Pohang.
His teammates also sent messages of support for Ki Sung-yueng's new beginning.
This weekend, there will be a match between Seoul and Pohang at Sangam, but it seems difficult for Ki to participate directly as the signing process, including medical tests, is still ongoing.
■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!
- Ki Sung-yueng transfers to Pohang
-
- 입력 2025-06-27 00:33:02
Professional football player Ki Sung-yueng, who chose to part ways with K League 1's Seoul, explained the circumstances of his transfer through his own social media.
Ki mentioned that he heard from coach Kim Gi-dong that he was not included in the team's plans and even expressed his intention to retire.
However, Ki stated that he still had a strong desire to continue playing.
While looking for other teams, he revealed that he was first contacted by Pohang's coach Park Tae-ha, effectively formalizing his move to Pohang.
His teammates also sent messages of support for Ki Sung-yueng's new beginning.
This weekend, there will be a match between Seoul and Pohang at Sangam, but it seems difficult for Ki to participate directly as the signing process, including medical tests, is still ongoing.
Ki mentioned that he heard from coach Kim Gi-dong that he was not included in the team's plans and even expressed his intention to retire.
However, Ki stated that he still had a strong desire to continue playing.
While looking for other teams, he revealed that he was first contacted by Pohang's coach Park Tae-ha, effectively formalizing his move to Pohang.
His teammates also sent messages of support for Ki Sung-yueng's new beginning.
This weekend, there will be a match between Seoul and Pohang at Sangam, but it seems difficult for Ki to participate directly as the signing process, including medical tests, is still ongoing.
-
- KBS의 기사 모음
이 기사가 좋으셨다면
-
좋아요
0
-
응원해요
0
-
후속 원해요
0
이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.