Ki Sung-yueng transfers to Pohang

Professional football player Ki Sung-yueng, who chose to part ways with K League 1's Seoul, explained the circumstances of his transfer through his own social media.



Ki mentioned that he heard from coach Kim Gi-dong that he was not included in the team's plans and even expressed his intention to retire.



However, Ki stated that he still had a strong desire to continue playing.



While looking for other teams, he revealed that he was first contacted by Pohang's coach Park Tae-ha, effectively formalizing his move to Pohang.



His teammates also sent messages of support for Ki Sung-yueng's new beginning.



This weekend, there will be a match between Seoul and Pohang at Sangam, but it seems difficult for Ki to participate directly as the signing process, including medical tests, is still ongoing.



