Yoon requests private attendance

입력 2025.06.27 (01:27)

[Anchor]

The special investigation team for the insurrection has requested former President Yoon Suk Yeol to appear on the morning of the 28th. In response, the former president's side has stated that they will 'attend'.

However, they later added a condition for a private entrance, which the special investigation team interpreted as a de facto refusal to appear and hinted at the possibility of reapplying for an arrest warrant.

This is Gong Min-kyung reporting.

[Report]

Last night (June 25), after the arrest warrant was dismissed, the former President Yoon Suk Yeol's side responded to the special investigation team's request to appear on the 28th by stating they would 'respond confidently'.

However, today (June 26), conditions were added again.

They mentioned the prosecution's human rights protection investigation rules, stating that 'the privacy and honor of the suspect must be protected', and requested a private appearance through the underground parking lot.

[Song Jin-ho/Legal representative of former President Yoon Suk Yeol: "We will discuss with the legal team what to do if they do not summon us privately."]

However, the special investigation team made it clear that they could not accept the request for a 'private summons', citing examples of former presidents.

They pointed out that no former president, including Chun Doo-hwan, Roh Tae-woo, Roh Moo-hyun, and Park Geun-hye, has ever entered through an underground parking lot.

They also mentioned that former President Yoon is currently attending the trial on insurrection charges using public access.

The special investigation team warned that "this is evaluated as effectively refusing to appear".

They also stated that "we have no choice but to review the procedures under the Criminal Procedure Act," hinting at the possibility of reapplying for an arrest warrant.

However, the special investigation team agreed to the request from former President Yoon's side to postpone the appearance time to 10 AM, and stated that there are no special plans for 'late-night investigations' that require consent after 9 PM.

The former president's side stated in a call with KBS that "for now, we will go to the underground parking lot of the Seoul High Prosecutors' Office at 10 AM the day after tomorrow" and that they will negotiate for a private appearance until the end.

This is Gong Min-kyung from KBS News.

