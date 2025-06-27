Copper theft halts Eurostar

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The Eurostar train service between France and the UK experienced a temporary halt.



This was due to the theft of copper wires that supply power to the railway.



It is presumed that this bizarre theft occurred as copper prices surged.



This is Lee Hwa-jin reporting from Paris.



[Report]



Workers are reconnecting cables one by one on one side of the tracks.



They are reinstalling the railway cables that disappeared overnight.



On June 25, local time, over 600 meters of cable went missing near the Lille train station in France.



[Thibaut Biyoudang/Railway Maintenance Worker: "This cable is a copper cable. Copper is a material in high demand for resale."]



With the power-supplying copper cables cut, 10 round-trip trains between London and Paris were canceled, and international trains heading to Belgium and the Netherlands were delayed.



Thousands of passengers were stranded until the restoration was completed.



[Marie Pombil/Belgian Businesswoman: "I'm still stuck here. I'm waiting for the travel agency to resolve this. I need to get to Marseille on time."]



Although the thief has not been caught yet, local authorities suspect that the wires were cut to be sold as scrap metal.



As demand has increased due to expectations that the U.S. will impose tariffs on copper, prices continue to rise.



Last month, copper cables were also stolen from the railway in Spain.



Given that this copper cable theft occurred near the Netherlands, where a NATO summit is taking place, there are views suggesting it may be a crime targeting the conference.



This is Lee Hwa-jin from KBS News in Paris.



