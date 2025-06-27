Happy Money staff indicted

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Employees of the Happy Money gift certificate issuer, which halted operations due to the delayed settlement issues with TMON and WeMakePrice, have been handed over to the prosecution.



It is reported that they sold gift certificates in bulk, even knowing that they would become worthless, while offering discounts.



Reporter Choo Jae-hoon has the details.



[Report]



Police open the locked shutters and enter the building.



Inside, boxes full of gift certificates are stacked high.



This is the situation during the police raid on the headquarters of Happy Money Inc. during the 'TMON and WeMakeProce settlement delay incident' last year.



Happy Money Inc. issued gift certificates that were sold to consumers through TMON and WeMakeProce.



When consumers use Happy Money gift certificates at restaurants, Happy Money receives the sales proceeds from TMON and WeMakeProce to settle the gift certificates.



If TMON andWeMakeProce fail to settle the sales proceeds, the gift certificates purchased by consumers become worthless.



However, Happy Money continued to sell gift certificates in bulk, even knowing that they would not receive the sales proceeds, while offering discounts.



In just one month from June last year, they sold Happy Money gift certificates worth 140 billion won to over 64,000 people.



[Victim/voice altered: "When dining out with my family, I could use this gift certificate. I wanted to use it. Since they were offering discounts... (later) everything was completely blocked. I couldn't deal with the vendors, and I couldn't get a refund..."]



Additionally, Happy Money is also accused of hiding 5 billion won of corporate funds by transferring them to another corporate account when buyers demanded refunds.



[Kim Mi-ae/Head of Financial Crime Investigation Unit 3, Seoul Police Agency: "It has been confirmed that 5 billion won of corporate funds were transferred to the account of a third-party related corporation and were all exhausted for employee severance pay, legal costs, etc."]



The police have sent six individuals, including former CEO Choi Byung-ho and current CEO Ryu Seung-sun, along with the corporation, to the prosecution without detention.



This is KBS News, Choo Jae-hoon.



