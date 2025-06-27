News 9

Zoo-hatched swan returns to wild

입력 2025.06.27 (01:43)

[Anchor]

A swan that hatched in a domestic zoo has successfully migrated to its primary habitat in Russia for the first time.

It regained its wildness through training and flew over 2,000 km back to its habitat.

This is Seo Jeong-yun reporting.

[Report]

The whooper swan is preparing to take off with its wings spread.

This swan, named 'Summer', was hatched two years ago at a domestic zoo by a pair of swans that had been rescued after suffering with gunshot wounds.

Just four months after its birth, 'Summer' was moved to Busan's Eulsukdo, the wintering site for swans, to begin training for regaining its wildness.

It learned how to fly and find food by mixing with a wild swan flock.

[Lee Won-ho/Eco Center Researcher at Nakdong River Estuary: "The wild swan showed the way and although it was a narrow wetland, it took the lead and led 'Summer' around to feeding spots."]

After about a year and a half, 'Summer' disappeared from Eulsukdo at the end of April.

According to GPS tracking, 'Summer', which left Busan, briefly stopped in Ulsan and then flew to Shinpo City in South Hamgyong Province and Kimchaek City in North Hamgyong Province before heading to Primorsky Krai in Russia.

It flew 2,300 km in about a month.

It is presumed that it moved along with a wild swan flock to its main habitat in Russia.

This is the first case of a swan hatched in Korea returning to Russia.

[Jung Dong-hee/Everland Zoo Director: "If 'Summer' returns next year, it will greatly contribute to conservation efforts aimed at creating an ecosystem where humans and animals coexist, as well as research on migratory bird ecology."]

The journey of 'Summer' confirms that migratory birds born in zoos can return to the wild through appropriate training.

This is KBS News Seo Jeong-yun.

