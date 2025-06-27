News 9

Veterans share their secret

[Anchor]

This season, the performance of veteran players in professional baseball is hotter than ever.

KIA Tigers' Choi Hyung-woo and Lotte Giants' Jeon Jun-woo are prime examples.

We asked these seasoned players, who seem to have forgotten their age and still stand at the center of their teams, about the secret to their success.

Reporter Heo Sol-ji has the story.

[Report]

Jokes are pouring in, saying that the old uniforms from 2009 suit them particularly well.

[GyaTV YouTube: "Started baseball at YMCA Academy~ Living fossil! (Go ahead~) KBO Ammonite!"]

They brush it off with laughter, creating a relaxed atmosphere in the dugout.

[Choi Hyung-woo/KIA: "If I exaggerate, I can even turn a blind eye to swearing in front of me, so that the juniors can play without being cautious on the field..."]

At the plate, the oldest batter, KIA's Choi Hyung-woo, swings his bat fiercely.

Choi Hyung-woo's performance this season boasts a batting average of .300 and an OPS ranking first overall.

It is not an exaggeration to say that KIA has endured the first half of the season thanks to Choi Hyung-woo.

The secret to Choi Hyung-woo's ability to save the team in times of crisis lies in his 'experience'.

[Choi Hyung-woo/KIA: "I think if you are older, you should know how to play accordingly. You can't run around like a crazy 20-year-old anymore..."]

Following in Choi's footsteps, three years younger Jeon Jun-woo is also currently at the center of the hot Lotte team.

The 1986-born captain has missed only one game this season, and despite many injuries among players, he has been playing outfield defense and maintains a batting average above .300 in June.

Even the eldest brother Choi Hyung-woo acknowledges him.

[Choi Hyung-woo/KIA: "It feels like I'm seeing him in his prime again, and I think Jun-woo will be happy in his 40s."]

He attributed his competitiveness to 'thorough preparation'.

[Jeon Jun-woo/Lotte: "I still think I'm competing and playing in the games, and I really prepare a lot. If I keep it up, I don't think there will be an 'aging curve'."]

The unquenchable flame of veterans, combining effort, skill, and experience, is heating up this season's professional baseball.

This is KBS News, Heo Sol-ji.

