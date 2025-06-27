Ulsan ends with 3 losses

동영상 고정 취소

In the Club World Cup, Ulsan was eliminated with three losses after losing to Dortmund, and if it weren't for goalkeeper Jo Hyun-woo's saves, they could have lost by an even larger score.



In the 27th minute of the first half, goalkeeper Jo Hyun-woo blocked a sharp shot from Giraši, the top scorer of the UEFA Champions League.



In the 36th minute of the first half, he tried to stretch his leg but unfortunately conceded a goal.



Still, he put on an incredible show of saves against Dortmund, who took a whopping 28 shots.



As the hero of the victory against Germany, known as the 'Miracle of Kazan', he shone even against the prestigious German club.



Thanks to Jo Hyun-woo, Ulsan avoided a heavy defeat and finished the tournament with three losses.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!