Ulsan ends with 3 losses
입력 2025.06.27 (01:53) 수정 2025.06.27 (01:54)
In the Club World Cup, Ulsan was eliminated with three losses after losing to Dortmund, and if it weren't for goalkeeper Jo Hyun-woo's saves, they could have lost by an even larger score.
In the 27th minute of the first half, goalkeeper Jo Hyun-woo blocked a sharp shot from Giraši, the top scorer of the UEFA Champions League.
In the 36th minute of the first half, he tried to stretch his leg but unfortunately conceded a goal.
Still, he put on an incredible show of saves against Dortmund, who took a whopping 28 shots.
As the hero of the victory against Germany, known as the 'Miracle of Kazan', he shone even against the prestigious German club.
Thanks to Jo Hyun-woo, Ulsan avoided a heavy defeat and finished the tournament with three losses.
