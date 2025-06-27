News 9

Ulsan ends with 3 losses

In the Club World Cup, Ulsan was eliminated with three losses after losing to Dortmund, and if it weren't for goalkeeper Jo Hyun-woo's saves, they could have lost by an even larger score.

In the 27th minute of the first half, goalkeeper Jo Hyun-woo blocked a sharp shot from Giraši, the top scorer of the UEFA Champions League.

In the 36th minute of the first half, he tried to stretch his leg but unfortunately conceded a goal.

Still, he put on an incredible show of saves against Dortmund, who took a whopping 28 shots.

As the hero of the victory against Germany, known as the 'Miracle of Kazan', he shone even against the prestigious German club.

Thanks to Jo Hyun-woo, Ulsan avoided a heavy defeat and finished the tournament with three losses.

