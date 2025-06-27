News Today

[News Today] Seoul apartment prices spike again

입력 2025.06.27 (15:23)

[LEAD]
Seoul's apartment prices are climbing at a faster pace. A growing sense of urgency is sweeping through the market, with many fearing they may miss their chance to buy. Uncertainty is gripping both buyers and sellers alike.

[REPORT]
This office worker in his 30s was planning to buy an apartment this summer when his installment savings had matured.

But his plan may go awry as apartment prices spiked recently.

Mr. Han / Office worker in his 30s
Asking prices are certainly higher than before. It'd be cheapest to buy it now. I'm thinking hard about it.

He's worried about further price hikes down the road to give up on the listing and also about the possibility of losing out on the chance of home ownership given the loan regulation changes next month.

Mr. Han / Office worker in his 30s
I'm afraid I won't be able to get a big loan. With apartment prices spiking, I don't know how I can afford to buy a home without a loan.

Last week, apartment prices in Seoul hit a record high since September of 2018. Prices have been skyrocketing for the past two months.

The price hike is causing potential sellers to hesitate as well.

This man had bought an apartment in the capital region five years ago but has put his home on the market earlier this year because he could no longer afford the mortgage interest, which takes up 40% of his monthly pay.

He hasn't had any inquiries until this month when offers started to pour in. Now he's rethinking his decision.

Lim Byeong-su / Self-employed businessman in his 30s
Realtors call me often to show the apartment. Since many speculate that prices will go up, I'm thinking about holding out until the end of this year.

In fact, an increasing number of sellers are calling off contracts midway.

Both home buyers and sellers are uneasy.

Anxiety is boosting home prices while market insiders predict the further expansion of regulation on heated speculative zones and more loan restrictions.

