[News Today] Kori 1 reactor dismantlement approved
입력 2025.06.27 (15:24) 수정 2025.06.27 (15:26)
[LEAD]
Korea's first commercial nuclear reactor, Kori 1, is set to disappear into history. The government has given final approval for its decommissioning. Korea now joins the ranks of just four nations that have dismantled a nuclear reactor.
[REPORT]
Kori 1. The nation's first commercial nuclear reactor. Its operation was completely halted in 2017.
The Nuclear Safety and Security Commission has given its final approval for its decommissioning.
The decision comes 47 years after the reactor went into commercial operation and 8 years since the decision was made to shut it down permanently.
Choi Won-ho / Chair, Nuclear Safety and Security Commission
We need to examine this dismantlement plan closely so that the decommissioning process can proceed safely.
The decommissioning process will be undertaken by the reactor's operator, Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power, after going through the NCSS's approval and inspection.
The dismantlement will be completed by 2037 and cost roughly 1.07 trillion won, or over 788 million U.S. dollars.
The restored site will be used for industrial purposes.
Jo Jung-ah / Sec. Gen., Nuclear Safety and Security Commission
We'll get dismantlement reports from the operator twice a year and conduct in-depth inspection. We'll also rectify any violation found.
This is the first time in Korea that a nuclear reactor is dismantled completely.
Only four nations, including the United States and Germany, have carried out such procedures.
Lee Chun-geun / Institute of Science Technology Evaluation, Planning
The reactor decommissioning market is likely to grow huge, so Korea should learn the nuclear reactor dismantlement techniques and venture into the market.
Only 11% of the 214 retired reactors worldwide have been dismantled.
With the decommissioning of the Kori 1 reactor, Korea's nuclear industry expects the nation to enter the global reactor dismantlement market amounting to 500 trillion won or some 368 billion dollars earlier than planned.
