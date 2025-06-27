News Today

[News Today] Long lines for 5,000-won fried chicken

[LEAD]
As living costs climb, one supermarket is grabbing attention with a bold offer, fried chicken for just 5,000 won. That's a quarter of the usual price, and demand is overwhelming. Lines formed before opening, and the daily stock sold out in minutes.

[REPORT]
People stand in a long line even before a supermarket's opening hour.

As soon as the door opens, they rush to the section selling deep-fried chicken.

Moon Jung-hee / Seoul resident
I heard on TV that there would be a big sale. I came here early in the morning. I can wait even two hours.

One whole chicken costs just 5,000 won, a little under 4 dollars.

Lotte Mart is selling its Tongkeun Chicken brand, which was all the rage back in 2010, for the same price and under the same brand name from 15 years ago.

Because of the huge discount, the first batch was sold out just minutes after the opening, and many customers proceeded to wait for more chicken to be fried.

Lotte Mart staff
Take your number ticket. Come at 10:20.

The Tongkeun Chicken discount event will last only one week.

As each customer is allowed to buy only one whole chicken, some customers expressed discontent.

Lotte Mart staff
We can only give you one. There's a lot in the serving.

Park Dae-hyung / Seoul resident
They only sell one per customer, so I'm coming back tomorrow.

Lotte Mart says it prepared 15,000 fried chickens at all of its stores nationwide on Thursday, but they were sold out before noon.

Lee Dong-yul / Lotte Mart
We have given up on any profit margin. We just want to stabilize prices for our customers.

Lotte Mart's Tongkeun Chicken was a big hit 15 years ago, but the supermarket chain had to suspend its sale because of opposition from the self-employed small business owners and controversy over the infringement on local businesses.

