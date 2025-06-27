[News Today] Suga's act sparks surge in donations
[LEAD]
BTS member Suga's 5 billion won donation is making waves, inspiring fans and touching hearts across borders. A Japanese autism group has thanked him and revealed a growing wave of fan-led contributions.
[REPORT]
BTS member Suga has made headlines lately by donating 5 billion won or some 3.7 million dollars.
A Japanese organization has expressed gratitude to the singer and his fans.
Autism Society of Japan has posted a message about Suga's donation on its official social media account, saying his act of kindness has inspired many BTS fans to donate as well.
The society added it was deeply moved by the warm solidarity of Suga and his fans, and pledged to use the donations to help autism spectrum disorder patients and their relatives to the best of their abilities.
Back on Monday, Severance Hospital announced plans to establish an autism spectrum disorder treatment center on Suga's donation.
As of Thursday, the treatment center development fund at Severance Hospital had reached 300 million won or about 220,000 dollars.
