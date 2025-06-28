Panic over loan rule change

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



People preparing for transactions were thrown into a panic when news broke out that the new loan regulations would take effect starting tomorrow (June 28) .



Today (June 27), they hurried to sign contracts and made calls to banks.



There are also concerns about whether they will be able to purchase their own homes now.



Reporter Lee Se-jung brings us the market reactions.



[Report]



Mr. A, in his 30s, purchased a large apartment complex in Mapo under joint ownership earlier this year.



He bought a 59 square meter unit for 1.6 billion won, and considering the maximum claim amount on the registration, it appears that he borrowed at least over 900 million won.



Now, such transactions will be completely blocked.



[Real estate agent in Mapo, Seoul/voice altered: "The more expensive the house, the more loans people tend to take. Some are trying to borrow 1 billion or 1.1 billion won..."]



Those who were preparing for transactions involving jeonse (long-term rental deposit) have been busy rushing to finalize contracts today.



[Real estate agent in Dongdaemun, Seoul/voice altered: "It's confusing. For now, it's better to sign the contract (today) no matter what."]



Inquiries at banks have increased as people try to catch the last chance for loans, and those who bought and sold homes experienced confusion over whether their contracts would fall through.



[Real estate agent in Seongdong, Seoul: "The person who sold the house got worried and asked, 'I saw it on the news, are those buyers okay?'"]



There are also complaints that this measure blocks the opportunities for genuine demand and middle-class individuals to purchase their own homes.



[Ms. Kim/office worker in her 30s: "It's my first home, and I was looking for it with the intention of living in it. I'm wondering if I should break my retirement pension or if I can get more through a credit loan..."]



In real estate communities, posts expressing worries such as "I put down a deposit and am supposed to sign a contract next week, but I have no answers" and "I expect to receive 1.6 billion won, but is it possible if I sign the contract today?" and "I haven't applied for a loan yet, is it okay?" have been pouring in.



While this regulation may have short-term effects, there are concerns that it could exacerbate difficulties for genuine demanders by tying up loans regardless of income and housing prices.



[Ham Young-jin/Head of Real Estate Research Lab at Woori Bank: "It seems that it can calm down an overheated market where people pay deposits without seeing the houses. It will somewhat put the brakes on genuine demanders switching homes and purchasing homes..."]



There is also a possibility that it could stimulate demand for homes priced under 1 billion won in the outskirts of Seoul, where loans are relatively easier to obtain.



This is KBS News, Lee Se-jung.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!