News 9

Dispute over Yoon's underground entry

[Anchor]

Former President Yoon is scheduled to appear tomorrow (Jun. 28th) for questioning by a special prosecutor team investigating insurrection.

However, he is still insisting on a private appearance, requesting access to an underground entrance.

The special prosecutor's office has refused, stating that only the main entrance of the building will be open.

Reporter Kim Tae-hoon has the story.

[Report]

Special Prosecutor Cho Eun-seok has once again notified former President Yoon Suk Yeol to appear at the Seoul High Prosecutors' Office by 10 AM tomorrow.

He stated that all other entrances, including the underground parking lot entrance, are closed, and that appearing at the main entrance is required, adding that waiting in front of the underground parking lot will not be recognized as an appearance.

This clearly indicates that the request for a private appearance from former President Yoon's side is being refused.

The former president's side is still opposing, claiming that a public summons violates the rules protecting suspects' rights and serves merely as a means of public humiliation.

[Song Jin-ho/Yoon Suk Yeol's legal team/Yesterday: "We believe that our legitimate request, in accordance with the rules for the protection of human rights in investigations, should naturally lead the special prosecutor's team to summon us privately."]

In response, Special Prosecutor Park Ji-young countered that the crime of former President Yoon concerns national legal interests, and that the victims are the entire nation. He also added that consideration must be given to either prioritizing the victims' right to know or the suspect's rights.

The former president's side has stated that they will come to the building even if the discussions on the method of entry are not finalized.

However, if former President Yoon continues to demand private entry until the end, it remains uncertain whether the investigation can proceed normally.

The special prosecutor's team investigating the insurrection has requested additional charges against former Intelligence Commander Noh Sang-won, who is currently on trial for insurrection, for allegedly receiving illegal military information, as well as a request for an additional detention warrant.

The first trial detention period for former Commander Noh, who is considered a key figure in the insurrection and foreign exchange allegations, will expire on the 9th of next month.

This is KBS News, Kim Tae-hoon.

