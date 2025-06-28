News 9

U.S. eyes defense increase in Asia

입력 2025.06.28 (00:04)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

The United States has once again indicated that it may demand an increase in defense spending from its Asian allies, including us.

Following NATO's decision to increase spending, the pressure from the U.S. is intensifying.

This is reporter Song Geum-han.

[Report]

Under the intense pressure from President Trump, NATO has ultimately decided to raise defense spending.

Just four days after NATO's decision to increase spending to 5% of GDP by 2035, the White House has turned its focus to Asia.

[Karoline Leavitt/White House Spokesperson: "If our allies in Europe and our NATO allies can do it, I think our allies and our friends in the Asia-Pacific region can do it as well."]

She stated that specific details would be something President Trump would address.

This year, our country's defense budget is 61 trillion won, which is about 2.3% of GDP.

The U.S. has set a standard of 5% of GDP for us, similar to NATO, which means we would need to increase it to nearly 130 trillion won.

Joseph Yun, the U.S. Ambassador to South Korea, also mentioned that discussions should include costs in other areas beyond defense cost-sharing, indicating that U.S. pressure will become more visible.

President Trump has even warned that he would double tariffs on Spain for not agreeing to the 5% target among NATO member countries.

[Park Won-gon/Ewha Womans University Professor: "The decision will be made by our government, but as President Trump clearly stated at the last NATO meeting, he will link tariffs and defense cost-sharing, so thorough preparation is necessary."]

Experts advise that we should prepare for an impending bill from the U.S.

Emphasizing the benefits the U.S. gains from the Korea-U.S. alliance, they suggest that we should develop a detailed strategy that includes demanding advanced technology transfers in exchange for pressures to purchase U.S. weapons.

This is KBS News, Song Geum-han.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • U.S. eyes defense increase in Asia
    • 입력 2025-06-28 00:04:10
    News 9
[Anchor]

The United States has once again indicated that it may demand an increase in defense spending from its Asian allies, including us.

Following NATO's decision to increase spending, the pressure from the U.S. is intensifying.

This is reporter Song Geum-han.

[Report]

Under the intense pressure from President Trump, NATO has ultimately decided to raise defense spending.

Just four days after NATO's decision to increase spending to 5% of GDP by 2035, the White House has turned its focus to Asia.

[Karoline Leavitt/White House Spokesperson: "If our allies in Europe and our NATO allies can do it, I think our allies and our friends in the Asia-Pacific region can do it as well."]

She stated that specific details would be something President Trump would address.

This year, our country's defense budget is 61 trillion won, which is about 2.3% of GDP.

The U.S. has set a standard of 5% of GDP for us, similar to NATO, which means we would need to increase it to nearly 130 trillion won.

Joseph Yun, the U.S. Ambassador to South Korea, also mentioned that discussions should include costs in other areas beyond defense cost-sharing, indicating that U.S. pressure will become more visible.

President Trump has even warned that he would double tariffs on Spain for not agreeing to the 5% target among NATO member countries.

[Park Won-gon/Ewha Womans University Professor: "The decision will be made by our government, but as President Trump clearly stated at the last NATO meeting, he will link tariffs and defense cost-sharing, so thorough preparation is necessary."]

Experts advise that we should prepare for an impending bill from the U.S.

Emphasizing the benefits the U.S. gains from the Korea-U.S. alliance, they suggest that we should develop a detailed strategy that includes demanding advanced technology transfers in exchange for pressures to purchase U.S. weapons.

This is KBS News, Song Geum-han.
송금한
송금한 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

전세·신용대출도 묶는다…‘초강수’ 배경은

전세·신용대출도 묶는다…‘초강수’ 배경은
“지하 대기는 출석 불응”…<br>특검, 윤 측에 최후 통첩

“지하 대기는 출석 불응”…특검, 윤 측에 최후 통첩
남편이 미는 휠체어 타고 11일 만에 퇴원…김건희 특검 “소환 원칙대로 진행”

남편이 미는 휠체어 타고 11일 만에 퇴원…김건희 특검 “소환 원칙대로 진행”
청정 제주 ‘평범한 밭’ 팠더니…불법 폐기물 산더미

청정 제주 ‘평범한 밭’ 팠더니…불법 폐기물 산더미
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.