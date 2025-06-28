U.S. eyes defense increase in Asia

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The United States has once again indicated that it may demand an increase in defense spending from its Asian allies, including us.



Following NATO's decision to increase spending, the pressure from the U.S. is intensifying.



This is reporter Song Geum-han.



[Report]



Under the intense pressure from President Trump, NATO has ultimately decided to raise defense spending.



Just four days after NATO's decision to increase spending to 5% of GDP by 2035, the White House has turned its focus to Asia.



[Karoline Leavitt/White House Spokesperson: "If our allies in Europe and our NATO allies can do it, I think our allies and our friends in the Asia-Pacific region can do it as well."]



She stated that specific details would be something President Trump would address.



This year, our country's defense budget is 61 trillion won, which is about 2.3% of GDP.



The U.S. has set a standard of 5% of GDP for us, similar to NATO, which means we would need to increase it to nearly 130 trillion won.



Joseph Yun, the U.S. Ambassador to South Korea, also mentioned that discussions should include costs in other areas beyond defense cost-sharing, indicating that U.S. pressure will become more visible.



President Trump has even warned that he would double tariffs on Spain for not agreeing to the 5% target among NATO member countries.



[Park Won-gon/Ewha Womans University Professor: "The decision will be made by our government, but as President Trump clearly stated at the last NATO meeting, he will link tariffs and defense cost-sharing, so thorough preparation is necessary."]



Experts advise that we should prepare for an impending bill from the U.S.



Emphasizing the benefits the U.S. gains from the Korea-U.S. alliance, they suggest that we should develop a detailed strategy that includes demanding advanced technology transfers in exchange for pressures to purchase U.S. weapons.



This is KBS News, Song Geum-han.



