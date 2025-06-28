News 9

Gov't tightens housing-related loans

[Anchor]

The government has decided to tighten not only housing mortgage loans but also jeonse loans and credit loans.

This aims to block so-called "gap investments" and "all-in borrowing" as much as possible.

The government is also considering follow-up measures, and reporter Kim Ji-sook analyzes the background of the new government's drastic measures.

[Report]

The tightening of jeonse loans is due to the so-called "gap investment."

The average jeonse price ratio for apartments in Seoul is about 52% of the market price.

If one can cover about half of the house price, gap investment in Seoul becomes possible.

This is the reason for blocking jeonse loans tailored for "gap investment."

For example, a typical "gap investment" is when I have 400 million won and find a tenant with a jeonse deposit of 600 million won to buy a house worth 1 billion won.

In this case, tenants often take out jeonse loans to pay the deposit, which is referred to as "jeonse loan conditional on ownership transfer."

From now on, this will be completely banned in the metropolitan area.

The government will also restrict "all-in borrowing" which involves using credit loans to buy houses.

Currently, it is possible to borrow up to twice one's annual income, but now credit loans can only be obtained within the annual income limit.

[Han Song-yi/Mapo-gu, Seoul: "Credit loans are not only used for real estate but also for various living expenses, so I'm thinking it should be more flexible."]

In 2019, when the Moon Jae-in government banned mortgage loans for apartments exceeding 1.5 billion won, it was the administration's 15th housing policy.

The Lee Jae Myung government has taken a drastic measure by capping mortgage loans at 600 million won as part of its first housing policy.

[Lee Eun-hyung/Researcher at the Korea Construction Policy Institute: "This is stronger than the measures implemented during the Moon Jae-in administration. Some believed that if the previously strict real estate regulations had been extended for a longer period, they could have been more effective."]

A likely follow-up measure is to expand regulated areas. The government stated that it will actively consider it if necessary.

The presidential office initially stated that this measure was not its initiative but later revised the statement to say they were closely communicating with the relevant ministries.

KBS News, Kim Ji-sook.

공지·정정

