Blue House hosts heroes

[Anchor]

In commemoration of the Month of National Defense and Veterans, President Lee Jae Myung invited national merit holders and veterans' families to the Blue House for a luncheon.

Families of the Yeonpyeong naval battle and the Cheonan sinking also attended.

President Lee emphasized that special sacrifices deserve special honors.

Reporter Lee Hee-yeon has the story.

[Report]

President Lee Jae Myung invited over 160 national merit holders and veterans' families to the Blue House guesthouse.

The President reiterated the need for special compensation and honors commensurate with sacrifices made for the nation.

[President Lee Jae Myung: "We have been excessively neglectful of those who sacrificed everything. How can we allow sayings like 'If you engage in independence movements, three generations will suffer, but if you collaborate with Japan, three generations will prosper' to circulate? We must not let that happen anymore."]

Former Captain Choi Won-il of the Cheonan and families of those affected by the Cheonan sinking and the Yeonpyeong naval battle also attended.

[President Lee Jae Myung: "The mother of the late Sergeant Seo Jeong-woo, who was killed in the Yeonpyeong artillery battle, Ms. Kim O-bok, is here with us. Where are you? Please give her a round of applause."]

The President expressed his gratitude by calling out the names of the attendees, demonstrating his commitment to implement veterans' policies regardless of ideology.

[President Lee Jae Myung: "Thanks to you who willingly dedicated your youth, and your families, our citizens can dream of a future and live comfortably in freedom and peace."]

Since the beginning of his term, the President has continued to emphasize security and veterans' issues, which is interpreted as an intention to promote national unity by appealing to conservative groups.

[Kang Yu-jung/Presidential Office Spokesperson: "We have invited even those who may feel somewhat marginalized. We must provide sufficient compensation for their sacrifices to the nation."]

At today's luncheon (June 27), Lee Jong-chan, president of the Heritage of Korean Independence proposed the establishment of a veterans' secretary position in the Presidential Office, and Son Hee-won, president of the Korean War Veterans Association, requested that membership eligibility be extended to descendants to ensure the spirit of the Korean War continues.

This is KBS News, Lee Hee-yeon.

