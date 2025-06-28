News 9

Kim Keon-hee laeves hospital

[Anchor]

Kim Keon-hee was discharged today (June 27), seated in a wheelchair pushed by her husband, former President Yoon Suk Yeol.

It has been eleven days since her hospitalization.

The special prosecutor's office is expected to focus on solidifying the allegations for the time being without immediately summoning Mrs. Kim.

Reporter Oh Seung-mok reports.

[Report]

A woman wearing a mask is seen leaving the hospital in a wheelchair.

This is Kim Keon-hee, who is being discharged after 11 days.

The man pushing the wheelchair behind her is former President Yoon Suk Yeol, who is set to appear before the special prosecutor's office tomorrow.

In addition to the 'Deutsch Motors stock manipulation allegations' and 'allegations of interference in nominations', there are also allegations related to 'Samboo Construction stock manipulation' and the 'lobbying allegations for the ex-Marine Corps commander Lim Seong-geun related to the death of a Marine'.

The special prosecutor's office has secured existing materials related to 16 allegations concerning Mrs. Kim and has announced the commencement of a full-scale investigation.

However, despite the news of Mrs. Kim's discharge, there seems to be a pause regarding her summons.

[Min Jung-ki/Special Prosecutor for the Kim Keon-hee case: "(Are you coordinating the summons schedule to match Mrs. Kim's discharge?) We have not yet made any request for her appearance."]

Mrs. Kim's side, which has repeatedly expressed the intention to comply with the special prosecutor's summons, stated that reports claiming they requested a private summons are not true.

They added that any summons request should adhere to 'general investigation guidelines' and 'rules for protecting human rights in investigations'.

Similar to former President Yoon's side, they are citing regulations that emphasize the need to 'ensure that the privacy of the suspect is not violated'.

Ultimately, this has led to interpretations that they may be seeking a 'de facto private summons'.

[Kim Hyung-geun/Special Prosecutor for the Kim Keon-hee case: "(Have you discussed whether to accept a request for a private summons?) We will proceed according to principles."]

A special prosecutor's office official indicated that regarding Mrs. Kim's summons, "it will proceed according to law and principles," suggesting that they may not easily comply with a request for a private summons.

This is KBS News, Oh Seung-mok.

