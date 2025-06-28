Restoring inter-Korean military deal

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Minister of National Defense nominee Ahn Gyu-back stated that the 9·19 inter-Korean military agreement should be restored.



However, he mentioned that it should not be done immediately and that civilian exchanges should take precedence.



Reporter Yun Jin reports.



[Report]



Ahn Gyu-back, the nominee for Minister of National Defense, appeared before the press for the first time since his nomination.



He referred to North Korea as both our enemy and compatriot, and emphasized the need to restore the 9·19 inter-Korean military agreement.



However, he clarified that it should not be restored right away, stating that cultural and artistic civilian exchanges should come first.



[Ahn Gyu-back/Minister of National Defense nominee: "Rather than restoring it immediately, we should consider the situation and various conditions..."]



The 9·19 military agreement, signed during the inter-Korean summit in September 2018, is centered on halting hostile actions in the military demarcation line area.



However, due to North Korea's repeated provocations, our government decided to "suspend some effects" in November 2023 and "suspend all effects" in June of last year.



North Korea also declared a "complete abrogation of the agreement" in November 2023 and has been conducting various military activities, including restoring guard posts and laying landmines in the demilitarized zone.



Currently, our military's training in border areas is proceeding as scheduled.



Two days ago, the Marine Corps conducted maritime firing exercises near the NLL in the West Sea, and the 11 frontline guard posts that were destroyed under the 9·19 agreement were restored last month, allowing soldiers to carry out their missions.



Experts believe that the restoration of the 9·19 military agreement, which is a pledge of President Lee Jae Myung, must be predicated on the restoration of trust between the two Koreas, and that public opinion domestically may be divided during the process, making rapid implementation difficult.



This is KBS News, Yun Jin.



