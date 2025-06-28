News 9

Restoring inter-Korean military deal

입력 2025.06.28 (00:04)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Minister of National Defense nominee Ahn Gyu-back stated that the 9·19 inter-Korean military agreement should be restored.

However, he mentioned that it should not be done immediately and that civilian exchanges should take precedence.

Reporter Yun Jin reports.

[Report]

Ahn Gyu-back, the nominee for Minister of National Defense, appeared before the press for the first time since his nomination.

He referred to North Korea as both our enemy and compatriot, and emphasized the need to restore the 9·19 inter-Korean military agreement.

However, he clarified that it should not be restored right away, stating that cultural and artistic civilian exchanges should come first.

[Ahn Gyu-back/Minister of National Defense nominee: "Rather than restoring it immediately, we should consider the situation and various conditions..."]

The 9·19 military agreement, signed during the inter-Korean summit in September 2018, is centered on halting hostile actions in the military demarcation line area.

However, due to North Korea's repeated provocations, our government decided to "suspend some effects" in November 2023 and "suspend all effects" in June of last year.

North Korea also declared a "complete abrogation of the agreement" in November 2023 and has been conducting various military activities, including restoring guard posts and laying landmines in the demilitarized zone.

Currently, our military's training in border areas is proceeding as scheduled.

Two days ago, the Marine Corps conducted maritime firing exercises near the NLL in the West Sea, and the 11 frontline guard posts that were destroyed under the 9·19 agreement were restored last month, allowing soldiers to carry out their missions.

Experts believe that the restoration of the 9·19 military agreement, which is a pledge of President Lee Jae Myung, must be predicated on the restoration of trust between the two Koreas, and that public opinion domestically may be divided during the process, making rapid implementation difficult.

This is KBS News, Yun Jin.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Restoring inter-Korean military deal
    • 입력 2025-06-28 00:04:11
    News 9
[Anchor]

Minister of National Defense nominee Ahn Gyu-back stated that the 9·19 inter-Korean military agreement should be restored.

However, he mentioned that it should not be done immediately and that civilian exchanges should take precedence.

Reporter Yun Jin reports.

[Report]

Ahn Gyu-back, the nominee for Minister of National Defense, appeared before the press for the first time since his nomination.

He referred to North Korea as both our enemy and compatriot, and emphasized the need to restore the 9·19 inter-Korean military agreement.

However, he clarified that it should not be restored right away, stating that cultural and artistic civilian exchanges should come first.

[Ahn Gyu-back/Minister of National Defense nominee: "Rather than restoring it immediately, we should consider the situation and various conditions..."]

The 9·19 military agreement, signed during the inter-Korean summit in September 2018, is centered on halting hostile actions in the military demarcation line area.

However, due to North Korea's repeated provocations, our government decided to "suspend some effects" in November 2023 and "suspend all effects" in June of last year.

North Korea also declared a "complete abrogation of the agreement" in November 2023 and has been conducting various military activities, including restoring guard posts and laying landmines in the demilitarized zone.

Currently, our military's training in border areas is proceeding as scheduled.

Two days ago, the Marine Corps conducted maritime firing exercises near the NLL in the West Sea, and the 11 frontline guard posts that were destroyed under the 9·19 agreement were restored last month, allowing soldiers to carry out their missions.

Experts believe that the restoration of the 9·19 military agreement, which is a pledge of President Lee Jae Myung, must be predicated on the restoration of trust between the two Koreas, and that public opinion domestically may be divided during the process, making rapid implementation difficult.

This is KBS News, Yun Jin.
윤진
윤진 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

전세·신용대출도 묶는다…‘초강수’ 배경은

전세·신용대출도 묶는다…‘초강수’ 배경은
“지하 대기는 출석 불응”…<br>특검, 윤 측에 최후 통첩

“지하 대기는 출석 불응”…특검, 윤 측에 최후 통첩
남편이 미는 휠체어 타고 11일 만에 퇴원…김건희 특검 “소환 원칙대로 진행”

남편이 미는 휠체어 타고 11일 만에 퇴원…김건희 특검 “소환 원칙대로 진행”
청정 제주 ‘평범한 밭’ 팠더니…불법 폐기물 산더미

청정 제주 ‘평범한 밭’ 팠더니…불법 폐기물 산더미
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.