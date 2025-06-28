Gov't asks NK for dam discharge alert

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



During the monsoon season, the flood damage in the border area between South and North Korea due to the release of water from North Korean dams is a major concern.



The government has requested that North Korea notify them in advance if they plan to release water from the Imjin River upstream dam.



Reporter Kim Gi-hwa has the details.



[Report]



In September 2009, North Korea suddenly released water from the Hwanggang Dam without prior notice, resulting in the deaths of six South Korean citizens.



["Among the campers, two managed to swim to safety, but six, including Mr. Seo, went missing."]



The next day, North Korea expressed regret and promised to notify us in advance of any future releases, and a month later, an agreement was reached between the two Koreas, but it has not been honored since 2013.



The Hwanggang Dam, upstream of the Imjin River, is situated at a higher elevation and has five times the storage capacity compared to the Gunnam Dam downstream, meaning that if water is released, the water levels at the Pilseung Bridge and Gunnam Dam rise sharply.



Just two days ago, the water level at the Pilseung Bridge exceeded 1 meter, which is the evacuation standard for visitors, and it is suspected that the release from North Korea was the cause.



Today (June 27), the government requested North Korea to notify them in advance of any releases.



[Jang Yoon-jung/Deputy Spokesperson, Ministry of Unification: "To prevent flood damage in the border area, we request that North Korea notify us in advance of any dam releases on humanitarian grounds."]



In a situation where communication channels between the two Koreas are severed, this message was indirectly conveyed through a press briefing by the Ministry of Unification.



In the previous administration, a similar request for advance notification was made, but North Korea did not respond.



[Hong Min/Senior Research Fellow, Korea Institute for National Unification: "Since the current government has been sending messages that it does not have hostile intentions towards any conflicts or tensions with North Korea since its inception, there is still a possibility that North Korea may respond differently."]



It will be interesting to see how North Korea, which responded to our cessation of broadcasts to the North with a halt to broadcasts to the South, will react to this request.



This is KBS News, Kim Gi-hwa.



