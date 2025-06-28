Gas leak near SNUE Station
[Anchor]
This morning (Jun. 27), there was an incident near Seoul National University of Education Station where a construction site pipe was damaged, leading to a gas leak.
As a result of this incident, two people sustained minor injuries, and there were temporary disruptions to road traffic and subway operations at the subway station.
Reporter Kim Bo-dam has the details.
[Report]
Around 10:50 AM today, at a construction site near Seoul National University of Education Station in Seoul.
Suddenly, white smoke rises around an excavator that was in operation.
A gas leak occurred due to a damaged city gas pipe.
The leak began when the excavator, which was digging the ground for construction, struck the gas pipe.
[Kim Seong-seok/Witness: "It was like fog rising, a lot of white smoke was coming up, and the smell of gas was spreading quite widely."]
The leaked gas was LNG, primarily composed of methane.
[Kim Tae-in/Head of SK Co-won Energy's Seoul Branch: "It's usually methane. Methane. (Isn't it harmful to the human body?) No, it's not."]
The leaked gas flowed into nearby buildings and SNUE Station, prompting station staff and fire authorities to evacuate citizens.
During this process, two station staff members inhaled gas and sustained minor injuries.
Seoul Metro also had trains on lines 2 and 3 pass through SNUE Station without stopping.
Additionally, gas supply to about 1,900 households in the area was temporarily suspended.
[Choi Tae-young/Owner of a nearby restaurant: "The gas was not coming out. We were just starting our business hours. We had to tell our customers to leave."]
Fire authorities and the gas company shut off the gas valves to prevent further leaks and vented the remaining gas in the pipes.
About three and a half hours after the incident, around 2:40 PM, train operations at SNUE Station were normalized, and the traffic restrictions in the area were lifted.
Gas supply to surrounding buildings resumed around 4 PM.
This is KBS News, Kim Bo-dam reporting.
