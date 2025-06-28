News 9

Scorching heat strikes eastern U.S.

입력 2025.06.28 (00:39)

[Anchor]

Unusual weather in early summer is striking various parts of the world.

In the United States, record heat has caused asphalt roads to buckle, and in France, an early heatwave was followed by sudden storms.

Reporter Yang Min-hyo has the story.

[Report]

Under the blazing sun, the road suddenly buckles, and a vehicle driving over is thrown into the air.

This 'heave accident' occurs as asphalt expands due to the hot temperatures, with 50 incidents reported across the Midwest and East of the U.S. due to the heatwave.

[ABC News/June 26th: "Take a look at the heat index map. Philadelphia, Boston, New York City all breaking records in this heatwave."]

With temperatures nearing 40 degrees Celsius for several days, major cities like New York and Philadelphia have been trapped in the heat.

[Philadelphia resident: "It's so hot. It's extra hot. It's like 1000 degrees out here, figure of speech, but it's hot."]

With humidity making the perceived temperature even higher, 16 people collapsed during outdoor events, and over 150 received emergency treatment.

In the heat, warehouse roofs collapsed, and 100,000 households experienced power outages.

Even the electricity on the tracks was cut off, leaving passengers trapped in sweltering trains, and the New York subway turned into a sauna.

[ABC News report: "Crews are regularly checking the temperatures, and taking cars out of service if they get too hot."]

While storms swept through the southern U.S., temporarily easing the heat in the Midwest and East, U.S. weather authorities have forecasted more heat next week.

In France, a heatwave warning was issued until early this week, then suddenly heavy rain with winds of 100 km/h flooded various parts of Paris.

In southwestern China, residents had to evacuate due to the worst flooding in 30 years, affecting 80,000 people.

This is KBS News, Yang Min-hyo.

