News 9

DP elects four committee chairs

입력 2025.06.28 (00:39)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Four standing committee chairs, including the chair of the National Assembly's Legislation and Judiciary Committee and the chair of the Budget and Accounts Committee, were elected today (June 27) under the leadership of the Democratic Party.

The People Power Party, which did not participate in the vote, condemned this as a destruction of cooperation and a legislative rush.

Reporter Choi Yoo-kyung has the details.

[Report]

The negotiations between the ruling and opposition parties over the standing committee chairs ended in failure after several days.

The People Power Party proposed that they would cooperate in electing the chair of the Budget and Accounts Committee for the review of the supplementary budget, but suggested that the election of the chair of the Legislation and Judiciary Committee be postponed until next week.

However, the Democratic Party did not change its position, and the People Power Party's leadership, including senior lawmakers, visited the National Assembly Speaker to request a delay, but it was to no avail.

[Song Eon-seog/Floor Leader of the People Power Party: "All the good words about cooperation were just for show, and there is no will to put them into practice..."]

The plenary session was held as scheduled.

[Woo Won-shik/Speaker of the National Assembly: "The composition of the standing committees, which is necessary for work readiness, must be concluded as soon as possible."]

Lee Chun-seok was elected as the chair of the Legislation and Judiciary Committee, Han Byeong-do as the chair of the Budget and Accounts Committee, Kim Kyo-heung as the chair of the Culture, Sports and Tourism Committee, and Kim Byung-kee as the chair of the House Steering Committee, all from the Democratic Party.

The Democratic Party promised to expedite the processing of the supplementary budget and complete livelihood-related legislation.

[Lee Chun-seok/Chair of the National Assembly's Legislation and Judiciary Committee: "Now, we must fight not for political strife but to ease the hardships of the people, with policy alternatives..."]

The People Power Party lawmakers held a protest outside, not participating in the vote.

["Stop the Democratic Party's one-sided election and destruction of cooperation! Stop it! Stop it!"]

They began a sit-in, claiming that cooperation has collapsed and a 'legislative rush' has begun.

The ruling and opposition parties are also in extreme confrontation over the confirmation of Prime Minister nominee Kim Min-seok.

The People Power Party is calling for his voluntary resignation, while the Democratic Party plans to process the confirmation as early as the 30th.

This is KBS News, Choi Yoo-kyung.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • DP elects four committee chairs
    • 입력 2025-06-28 00:39:23
    News 9
[Anchor]

Four standing committee chairs, including the chair of the National Assembly's Legislation and Judiciary Committee and the chair of the Budget and Accounts Committee, were elected today (June 27) under the leadership of the Democratic Party.

The People Power Party, which did not participate in the vote, condemned this as a destruction of cooperation and a legislative rush.

Reporter Choi Yoo-kyung has the details.

[Report]

The negotiations between the ruling and opposition parties over the standing committee chairs ended in failure after several days.

The People Power Party proposed that they would cooperate in electing the chair of the Budget and Accounts Committee for the review of the supplementary budget, but suggested that the election of the chair of the Legislation and Judiciary Committee be postponed until next week.

However, the Democratic Party did not change its position, and the People Power Party's leadership, including senior lawmakers, visited the National Assembly Speaker to request a delay, but it was to no avail.

[Song Eon-seog/Floor Leader of the People Power Party: "All the good words about cooperation were just for show, and there is no will to put them into practice..."]

The plenary session was held as scheduled.

[Woo Won-shik/Speaker of the National Assembly: "The composition of the standing committees, which is necessary for work readiness, must be concluded as soon as possible."]

Lee Chun-seok was elected as the chair of the Legislation and Judiciary Committee, Han Byeong-do as the chair of the Budget and Accounts Committee, Kim Kyo-heung as the chair of the Culture, Sports and Tourism Committee, and Kim Byung-kee as the chair of the House Steering Committee, all from the Democratic Party.

The Democratic Party promised to expedite the processing of the supplementary budget and complete livelihood-related legislation.

[Lee Chun-seok/Chair of the National Assembly's Legislation and Judiciary Committee: "Now, we must fight not for political strife but to ease the hardships of the people, with policy alternatives..."]

The People Power Party lawmakers held a protest outside, not participating in the vote.

["Stop the Democratic Party's one-sided election and destruction of cooperation! Stop it! Stop it!"]

They began a sit-in, claiming that cooperation has collapsed and a 'legislative rush' has begun.

The ruling and opposition parties are also in extreme confrontation over the confirmation of Prime Minister nominee Kim Min-seok.

The People Power Party is calling for his voluntary resignation, while the Democratic Party plans to process the confirmation as early as the 30th.

This is KBS News, Choi Yoo-kyung.
최유경
최유경 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

전세·신용대출도 묶는다…‘초강수’ 배경은

전세·신용대출도 묶는다…‘초강수’ 배경은
“지하 대기는 출석 불응”…<br>특검, 윤 측에 최후 통첩

“지하 대기는 출석 불응”…특검, 윤 측에 최후 통첩
남편이 미는 휠체어 타고 11일 만에 퇴원…김건희 특검 “소환 원칙대로 진행”

남편이 미는 휠체어 타고 11일 만에 퇴원…김건희 특검 “소환 원칙대로 진행”
청정 제주 ‘평범한 밭’ 팠더니…불법 폐기물 산더미

청정 제주 ‘평범한 밭’ 팠더니…불법 폐기물 산더미
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.