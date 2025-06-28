DP elects four committee chairs

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Four standing committee chairs, including the chair of the National Assembly's Legislation and Judiciary Committee and the chair of the Budget and Accounts Committee, were elected today (June 27) under the leadership of the Democratic Party.



The People Power Party, which did not participate in the vote, condemned this as a destruction of cooperation and a legislative rush.



Reporter Choi Yoo-kyung has the details.



[Report]



The negotiations between the ruling and opposition parties over the standing committee chairs ended in failure after several days.



The People Power Party proposed that they would cooperate in electing the chair of the Budget and Accounts Committee for the review of the supplementary budget, but suggested that the election of the chair of the Legislation and Judiciary Committee be postponed until next week.



However, the Democratic Party did not change its position, and the People Power Party's leadership, including senior lawmakers, visited the National Assembly Speaker to request a delay, but it was to no avail.



[Song Eon-seog/Floor Leader of the People Power Party: "All the good words about cooperation were just for show, and there is no will to put them into practice..."]



The plenary session was held as scheduled.



[Woo Won-shik/Speaker of the National Assembly: "The composition of the standing committees, which is necessary for work readiness, must be concluded as soon as possible."]



Lee Chun-seok was elected as the chair of the Legislation and Judiciary Committee, Han Byeong-do as the chair of the Budget and Accounts Committee, Kim Kyo-heung as the chair of the Culture, Sports and Tourism Committee, and Kim Byung-kee as the chair of the House Steering Committee, all from the Democratic Party.



The Democratic Party promised to expedite the processing of the supplementary budget and complete livelihood-related legislation.



[Lee Chun-seok/Chair of the National Assembly's Legislation and Judiciary Committee: "Now, we must fight not for political strife but to ease the hardships of the people, with policy alternatives..."]



The People Power Party lawmakers held a protest outside, not participating in the vote.



["Stop the Democratic Party's one-sided election and destruction of cooperation! Stop it! Stop it!"]



They began a sit-in, claiming that cooperation has collapsed and a 'legislative rush' has begun.



The ruling and opposition parties are also in extreme confrontation over the confirmation of Prime Minister nominee Kim Min-seok.



The People Power Party is calling for his voluntary resignation, while the Democratic Party plans to process the confirmation as early as the 30th.



This is KBS News, Choi Yoo-kyung.



