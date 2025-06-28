News 9

Heatwave warning in southern region

[Anchor]

Today (Jun. 27), the southern region is experiencing intense heat, and the first heatwave warning of the year has been issued for the area.

Tomorrow (Jun. 28), monsoon rains are forecasted nationwide, but it seems that the heat will not subside even with the rain.

Shin Bang-sil, a meteorological specialist, reports.

[Report]

On the asphalt roads at noon, heat waves rise like mirages.

People are fanning themselves and drinking cool beverages, but the heat is overwhelming.

[Noh Han-bin/Gyeongbuk Seongju County: "I think I walked for about 10 minutes and then went indoors. I kept repeating that. It's much hotter than usual today."]

Today, a the first heatwave warning of the year has been issued for most of the southern region.

The highest temperature in Miryang reached 34.7 degrees, Gangneung 33.6 degrees, and Daegu also rose to 33.1 degrees.

The intensity of the heatwave is expected to strengthen by the day.

This is due to the hot and humid southwesterly winds blowing in from the edge of the expanding North Pacific high pressure system.

Next week, the perceived temperature is expected to exceed 33 degrees, and in the eastern Gangwon region, daytime heat is expected to lead to tropical nights.

Tomorrow, Saturday, there will be nationwide rain, and on Sunday (Jun. 29), there will be monsoon rain in various parts of the central region, but it will not be enough to break the heat.

The expected rainfall over the weekend is 5 to 60mm in the Gyeongsangbuk-do region, and 5 to 50mm in the metropolitan area, Chungnam, and other southern regions.

[Noh Yu-jin/Meteorological Administration Forecast Analyst: "As the stationary front moves northward over the West Sea, rain will fall early Saturday, mainly in the metropolitan area, and from the afternoon, as atmospheric instability increases, strong rain accompanied by thunder and lightning will occur mainly in the southern inland."]

The metropolitan area and the western Gangwon region will have many cloudy days with monsoon rain until early next week.

This is KBS News, Shin Bang-sil.

신방실
신방실 기자

요약내용

