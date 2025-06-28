NYT names Parasite best film

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Director Bong Joon-ho's film "Parasite" has been selected as the best film of the 21st century by the New York Times.



Also, Bong Joon-ho's film "Memories of Murder" was ranked 99th, and Park Chan-wook's "Oldboy" was ranked 43rd, showcasing the status of Korean cinema once again.



Reporter Kim Sang-hyeop has the details.



[Report]



["Jessica's only daughter, Illinois, Chicago, and her senior is Kim Jin-mo, he is your cousin!"]



Released in 2019, "Parasite" achieved four awards including Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Screenplay at both the Cannes Film Festival and the Academy Awards, elevating director Bong Joon-ho to the ranks of a global master.



The New York Times has selected this film as the number one among the 100 best films of the 21st century.



They explained the selection reason by stating, "Bong Joon-ho, a genre master who is not bound by convention, flexibly crosses between broad comedy and violent social satire and burns everything with an inevitable explosion of tragic violence."



[Kwak Shin-ae/'Parasite' Producer: "Perhaps the artistic planning of that film, which is optimized for theaters, and its realization have been highly appreciated..."]



Park Chan-wook's 2003 film "Oldboy" ranked 43rd, and Bong's earlier film "Memories of Murder" was also ranked 99th, further proving the strength of Korean cinema as recognized by major global media.



[Yoon Sung-eun/Movie Critic: "This is a result that shows the changes of an era and the potential for renewal within (the global film community) and their will."]



This ranking is based on films released after 2000, compiled from a survey conducted by the New York Times of 500 prominent figures in the global film industry.



Regarding the limitation to films after 2000, the New York Times added that they began compiling data on which films have steadfastly endured during this transformative period, where the way films are viewed has changed due to OTT services over the past 25 years.



KBS News, Kim Sang-hyeop.



