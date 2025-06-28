Haaland scores 300th goal

동영상 고정 취소

In the FIFA Club World Cup, Manchester City defeated Juventus and advanced to the Round of 16 as group leaders, thanks to the performance of Haaland, who completed his 300th professional career goal.



As expected from two teams on an unbeaten streak, the early flow of the game was a back-and-forth battle.



Just when it seemed like the match would continue to be tightly contested with each team exchanging goals, an unbelievable own goal by Juventus' Kalulu occurred.



With the momentum completely shifted to Manchester City, the monster striker Haaland scored a lucky insurance goal.



The 300th career goal was scored in a chaotic moment as he rushed towards the goal!



At just 25 years old, he surpassed 300 goals in 370 matches, achieving a record faster than Ronaldo and Messi.



With a stunning long-range shot from Savinho, Manchester City dominated Juventus 5-2, securing their third consecutive win and advancing to the Round of 16 as group leaders.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!