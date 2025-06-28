KBO sells on-site tickets
For those over 65 years old and foreigners, pay attention to this news.
After receiving positive feedback for conducting on-site sales for the digitally vulnerable, Doosan has decided to open 200 seats for the upcoming All-Star Game to the digitally vulnerable as well.
Since the 16th, Doosan has been conducting on-site sales of 200 seats per game for baseball fans over 65 who are not familiar with the internet.
Together with KT and Lotte, the introduction of on-site ticket sales has been welcomed, and especially Doosan is providing excellent fan service by allowing foreigners, including Japanese fans, to purchase tickets upon presenting their passports.
Additionally, the All-Star Game will be held on the 12th of next month at Daejeon Hanwha Life Ballpark.
KBO has received positive responses by changing the policy to allow baseball fans aged 65 and older, as well as the disabled, to purchase one ticket per person on the day of the game after verifying their identification.
