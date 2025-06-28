News 9

Incheon's “Mu-je-ba” triad

[Anchor]

The Incheon team in the K League 2 is continuing its unbeaten streak for the 14th match, solidifying its dominance in the second division.

At the center of this success is the foreign trio 'Mu-je-ba', boasting an attacking power that is 'above the second division' level.

Reporter Kim Hwa-young has more.

[Report]

Whether it's with their heads or feet, the top scorer Mugosa, who never misses a chance when he smells a goal, and the wingers Gerso and Barrow, who break through and cross to dismantle the opposing defense.

This triangular formation of these foreign players is responsible for over 60% of Incheon's total goals this season.

["We are Mu-je-va!"]

The three players have a combined 15 years of experience in the K League.

With experience comparable to Korean players, their perfect synergy, combined with coach Yoon Jung-hwan's tailored tactics, has maximized the power of the triangular formation.

[Mugosa/Incheon: "Our teammates help us a lot. They work hard, they try to create us a chance, and we just score goals."]

[Gerso/Incheon: "Good for me and Barrow that we have someone him that we can cross the ball and win a goal. He is there and he's gonna do his job."]

[Barrow/Incheon: "His tactics are really working for us. We are learning every week about how to get better."]

In particular, starting from short passes in the back, the scoring scene created by the cleverness of Mugosa, who lures defenders from the center, and the quick speed of the wingers Gerso and Barrow, has drawn praise for reminding people of Inter Milan, aligning with Incheon's style.

[Barrow/Incheon: "Inter Milan is a very good team with quality. They reach all the way to the Champions League final, you know?"]

[Gerso/Incheon: "It's a great honor, but for now we don't need more pressure. So let us just be Incheon United and do our job."]

[Mugosa/Incheon: "Actually our colors are blue and black, but I don't like Inter Milan. I'm on the other side. I'm an AC Milan. Just joking."]

With an unbeaten streak of 14 matches, Incheon's promotion to the first division is not in doubt.

["Only one thing. Go up and be champions. Same mind, everybody, not only the three of us."]

This is KBS News, Kim Hwa-young.

