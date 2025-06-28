Gamboa's KBO opportunity

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



These days, at the mention of 'Boa', baseball fans are likely to think of Lotte's foreign pitcher 'Gamboa' rather than the singer.



Although he had no experience in the Major Leagues and was looking for side jobs during the off-season, he came to Korea last month and is now chasing success in the KBO.



This is a report by reporter Moon Young-kyu.



[Report]



Like his entrance song, Boa's 'Hurricane Venus', Gamboa has stormed onto the Lotte mound with a record-breaking left-handed pitch speed of 157 km/h.



With an average ERA of 2.5, he has already achieved 5 wins in just one month, winning the love of Lotte fans.



[Gamboa/Lotte: "You know, be very fan-friendly and enjoy it because it's not going to last forever. So I think, take all of it in and enjoy every second of it."]



Gamboa has now become a lucky charm for Lotte, but in the U.S. he was going through a tough time, not being able to step onto the Major League stage.



Last year, he even announced on social media that he started a side job cleaning cars during the off-season.



For Gamboa, coming to Korea has become an incredible opportunity, and his family has come to support him.



[Gamboa/Lotte: "The situation I was in back in the States wasn't as good as I'd liked, and I knew there was great opportunity here in the KBO. So I decided to take a chance and come out here. (No, no passport.)"]



It was this desperation that allowed him to quickly blend into the team.



[Gamboa/Lotte: "Thank you, Junwoo-hyung!"]



He is also quickly adapting to life abroad for the first time.



[Gamboa/Lotte: "Usually if I haven't tried anything, you can throw some things out there. But for the most part we just kind of play it by ear. Kimchi stew is my favorite. I like the spiciness that comes with it."]



We look forward to seeing if Gamboa's storm-like performance continues until the end of the season, achieving a true Korean dream.



[Gamboa/Lotte: "'Gwon Boa' is great, but please love 'Gamboa' more."]



This is KBS News, Moon Young-kyu.



