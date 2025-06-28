SSG's Choi Jeong makes KBO history

동영상 고정 취소

SSG's veteran slugger Choi Jeong has made history once again, following his milestone of 500 home runs in the KBO League.



He hit his 10th home run of the season against Hanwha, achieving the unprecedented feat of hitting double-digit home runs for 20 consecutive seasons.



This is a report by reporter Ha Mu-rim.



[Report]



In the 3rd inning, with SSG having runners on first and second, Choi Jeong did not miss the middle pitch from Hanwha's Eom Sang-baek and swung his bat fiercely.



The ball soared high and became a 3-run home run, thrilling the home fans in Incheon.



With his 10th home run of the season, Choi Jeong became the star of a new history.



Since hitting 12 home runs in 2006, he has set a remarkable record of hitting double-digit home runs for 20 consecutive seasons.



If Choi Jeong adds 10 more home runs this season, he will achieve the record of 20 home runs for 10 consecutive seasons.



Rookie Park Chan-hyung, who came from an independent league and is now wearing a Lotte uniform this season, experienced the joy of his first career home run.



He pulled the first pitch from KT's Ko Young-pyo in the 2nd inning and sent it over the right field fence at Sajik Stadium, pumping his fist in celebration.



In the 3rd inning, Park Chan-hyung also hit a timely single, recording hits in four consecutive at-bats since his debut, setting a record for the most consecutive hits by a rookie.



Thanks to Park Chan-hyung's surprising performance, Lotte capitalized on Ko Young-pyo's struggles, scoring 7 runs against him and gaining momentum.



Meanwhile, KT's hitting coach Lee Jong-beom has decided to leave the team mid-season to join a baseball entertainment program, facing fierce criticism from fans.



This is KBS News, Ha Mu-rim.



