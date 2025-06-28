News 9

Prison terms for Daejang-dong scandal

[Anchor]

The first trial regarding the bribery and breach of trust charges against private operators related to the so-called 'Daejang-dong scandal' has concluded after three and a half years.

Today (Jun. 27), the prosecution requested a 12-year prison sentence for Kim Man-bae, the major shareholder of Hwacheon Daeyu, and a 7-year sentence for Yoo Dong-kyu, the former head of the Seongnam Urban Development Corporation.

Baek In-seong, a legal affairs reporter, reports.

[Report]

In the sentencing of the trial involving private operators in the Daejang-dong scandal, prison sentences were requested for all five defendants.

It has been about three and a half years since the first trial was held in December 2021.

The prosecution requested a 12-year prison sentence and a confiscation of approximately 610 billion won for Kim Man-bae, the major shareholder of Hwacheon Daeyu Asset Management, and a 7-year prison sentence and a fine of 1.7 billion won for Yoo Dong-kyu, who is accused of colluding with Kim.

Additionally, the prosecution requested prison sentences ranging from 5 to 10 years for accountant Jeong Young-hak and lawyers Nam Wook and Jeong Min-yong.

Kim and others are accused of having gained unfair profits totaling over 780 billion won by using internal secrets of the Seongnam Urban Development Corporation during the promotion of the Daejang-dong development project between 2014 and 2015.

The prosecution stated that the trust of the public in the development project has been damaged, and strict legal judgment is necessary.

In response, Kim Man-bae's side argued that if government or local government projects are investigated by the prosecution's standards, it would be difficult for any project to escape criminal charges.

The verdict for these defendants is expected to be announced as early as the end of July.

Previously, President Lee Jae-myung has been indicted for approving a development project structure favorable to these private operators during his time as the mayor of Seongnam and is undergoing a separate trial.

However, it is anticipated that the trial will not take place during his term as the presiding court has postponed the public trial in accordance with Article 84 of the Constitution, which specifies presidential immunity from prosecution.

This is KBS News Baek In-seong.

