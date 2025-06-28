News 9

Special prosecution questions Yoon

입력 2025.06.28 (22:36)

[Anchor]

At this moment, the former president of South Korea is being questioned by the special investigation team on charges of insurrection.

The first investigation of former President Yoon has been tumultuous since day one.

Following the dispute of entrance method, today (Jun. 28th), both sides clashed again over the subject of the investigation.

We connect to the site of the special investigation.

Reporter Kim Tae-hoon, the investigation into former President Yoon has not been smooth; how is it proceeding now?

[Report]

Yes, the questioning of former President Yoon Suk Yeol by the special investigation team led by Jo Eun-seok began at 10:14 AM today and has been ongoing for nearly 11 hours.

Currently, with the consent of former President Yoon, the special investigation team is conducting a late-night investigation.

It is reported that the investigation is focusing on the decision-making process of the Cabinet meeting and on allegations related to the inducement of foreign aggression.

Chief Prosecutors Kim Jeong-guk and Jo Jae-cheol are in charge of the questioning, and out of courtesy, they are addressing him as 'Mr. President'.

However, in the official records, he is referred to as 'the suspect'.

Former President Yoon is currently not exercising his right to refuse to testify and is reportedly continuing to answer questions.

However, the investigation into the charges related to obstructing the execution of the arrest warrant from the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials, which was the first focus of the special investigation team, lasted only about an hour in the morning before being disrupted.

Investigations related to the deletion of phone call records have also not been conducted.

Special Prosecutor Park Ji-young stated that separate measures have been taken in response to this.

This is interpreted as an intention to consider requesting an arrest warrant if Yoon continues to refuse to cooperate with specific investigations.

The investigation today is expected to conclude before midnight.

The special investigation team has decided to adjust the investigation schedule considering the concentration of the investigation and health.

They announced that they would promptly notify a second summons regarding the parts of the investigation that could not be conducted today.

This has been Kim Tae-hoon from KBS News at the Seoul High Prosecutors' Office.

