News 9

Yoon refuses to cooperate

입력 2025.06.28 (22:45)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

The difficulties began right from the start due to the presence of a police for the investigation today (Jun. 28).

Former President Yoon's side refused to cooperate with the investigation, as the special prosecutor's office mentioned investigating the legal representatives, leading to a tense standoff between the two sides.
Reporter Oh Seung-mok has the details.

[Report]

After about an hour of questioning in the morning, former President Yoon Suk Yeol returned from lunch around 1:30 PM and suddenly refused to enter the special prosecutor's investigation room.

The reason was that he wanted a prosecutor, not a police officer, to conduct the questioning.

The investigating police is Chief Park Chang-hwan, who is from the police emergency martial law special investigation team.

He was dispatched to the special prosecutor's office while investigating allegations of obstructing the execution of an arrest warrant against former President Yoon.

The legal team representing former President Yoon issued a statement to the media, claiming that they had reported Chief Park for "illegal arrest" and argued that "the perpetrator is investigating the victim."

They also criticized the special prosecutor's office, asking whether they were unprepared for the investigation and are asking the police for help.

However, the special prosecutor's office rebutted, stating that Chief Park was not at the scene during the initial execution of the arrest warrant against former President Yoon and therefore was not involved.

Special Prosecutor Park Ji-young held a press briefing, stating that the legal team’s dissemination of false information has crossed the line and that consideration is being given to notifying the Bar Association for disciplinary action.

Additionally, she stated that refusing to enter the investigation room from the waiting room is equivalent to refusing to appear, and warned that if the refusal continues, the next steps will be taken in accordance with the Criminal Procedure Act.

In response to former President Yoon's demand for a prosecutor to conduct the investigation instead of the police, the special prosecutor's office replied that no law stipulates that a former president cannot be investigated by the police.

Former President Yoon held out for over three hours, and questioning only resumed when the investigation shifted to a senior prosecutor from the special prosecutor's office concerning allegations of 'obstructing the Cabinet meeting resolution' and 'inducement of foreign aggression.'

The special prosecutor's office stated that even if former President Yoon is called back for the suspended investigation regarding 'obstructing the execution of the arrest warrant' and 'ordering the deletion of the phone,' Chief Park will remain in charge.

This is KBS News, Oh Seung-mok.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Yoon refuses to cooperate
    • 입력 2025-06-28 22:45:58
    News 9
[Anchor]

The difficulties began right from the start due to the presence of a police for the investigation today (Jun. 28).

Former President Yoon's side refused to cooperate with the investigation, as the special prosecutor's office mentioned investigating the legal representatives, leading to a tense standoff between the two sides.
Reporter Oh Seung-mok has the details.

[Report]

After about an hour of questioning in the morning, former President Yoon Suk Yeol returned from lunch around 1:30 PM and suddenly refused to enter the special prosecutor's investigation room.

The reason was that he wanted a prosecutor, not a police officer, to conduct the questioning.

The investigating police is Chief Park Chang-hwan, who is from the police emergency martial law special investigation team.

He was dispatched to the special prosecutor's office while investigating allegations of obstructing the execution of an arrest warrant against former President Yoon.

The legal team representing former President Yoon issued a statement to the media, claiming that they had reported Chief Park for "illegal arrest" and argued that "the perpetrator is investigating the victim."

They also criticized the special prosecutor's office, asking whether they were unprepared for the investigation and are asking the police for help.

However, the special prosecutor's office rebutted, stating that Chief Park was not at the scene during the initial execution of the arrest warrant against former President Yoon and therefore was not involved.

Special Prosecutor Park Ji-young held a press briefing, stating that the legal team’s dissemination of false information has crossed the line and that consideration is being given to notifying the Bar Association for disciplinary action.

Additionally, she stated that refusing to enter the investigation room from the waiting room is equivalent to refusing to appear, and warned that if the refusal continues, the next steps will be taken in accordance with the Criminal Procedure Act.

In response to former President Yoon's demand for a prosecutor to conduct the investigation instead of the police, the special prosecutor's office replied that no law stipulates that a former president cannot be investigated by the police.

Former President Yoon held out for over three hours, and questioning only resumed when the investigation shifted to a senior prosecutor from the special prosecutor's office concerning allegations of 'obstructing the Cabinet meeting resolution' and 'inducement of foreign aggression.'

The special prosecutor's office stated that even if former President Yoon is called back for the suspended investigation regarding 'obstructing the execution of the arrest warrant' and 'ordering the deletion of the phone,' Chief Park will remain in charge.

This is KBS News, Oh Seung-mok.
오승목
오승목 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

내란특검, 윤 전 대통령 피의자신문 종료…밤 12시 전 귀가할 듯

내란특검, 윤 전 대통령 피의자신문 종료…밤 12시 전 귀가할 듯
“경찰 말고 검사가 조사해달라” 3시간 버텨…특검 “수사 방해”

“경찰 말고 검사가 조사해달라” 3시간 버텨…특검 “수사 방해”
‘6억 규제’ 첫날…“계약금 어디로” “규모 줄여야 하나”

‘6억 규제’ 첫날…“계약금 어디로” “규모 줄여야 하나”
드라마 흉내낸 사기집단 총책 강제 송환…제주행 항공기 승객 난동

드라마 흉내낸 사기집단 총책 강제 송환…제주행 항공기 승객 난동
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.