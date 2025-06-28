Yoon refuses to cooperate

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The difficulties began right from the start due to the presence of a police for the investigation today (Jun. 28).



Former President Yoon's side refused to cooperate with the investigation, as the special prosecutor's office mentioned investigating the legal representatives, leading to a tense standoff between the two sides.

Reporter Oh Seung-mok has the details.



[Report]



After about an hour of questioning in the morning, former President Yoon Suk Yeol returned from lunch around 1:30 PM and suddenly refused to enter the special prosecutor's investigation room.



The reason was that he wanted a prosecutor, not a police officer, to conduct the questioning.



The investigating police is Chief Park Chang-hwan, who is from the police emergency martial law special investigation team.



He was dispatched to the special prosecutor's office while investigating allegations of obstructing the execution of an arrest warrant against former President Yoon.



The legal team representing former President Yoon issued a statement to the media, claiming that they had reported Chief Park for "illegal arrest" and argued that "the perpetrator is investigating the victim."



They also criticized the special prosecutor's office, asking whether they were unprepared for the investigation and are asking the police for help.



However, the special prosecutor's office rebutted, stating that Chief Park was not at the scene during the initial execution of the arrest warrant against former President Yoon and therefore was not involved.



Special Prosecutor Park Ji-young held a press briefing, stating that the legal team’s dissemination of false information has crossed the line and that consideration is being given to notifying the Bar Association for disciplinary action.



Additionally, she stated that refusing to enter the investigation room from the waiting room is equivalent to refusing to appear, and warned that if the refusal continues, the next steps will be taken in accordance with the Criminal Procedure Act.



In response to former President Yoon's demand for a prosecutor to conduct the investigation instead of the police, the special prosecutor's office replied that no law stipulates that a former president cannot be investigated by the police.



Former President Yoon held out for over three hours, and questioning only resumed when the investigation shifted to a senior prosecutor from the special prosecutor's office concerning allegations of 'obstructing the Cabinet meeting resolution' and 'inducement of foreign aggression.'



The special prosecutor's office stated that even if former President Yoon is called back for the suspended investigation regarding 'obstructing the execution of the arrest warrant' and 'ordering the deletion of the phone,' Chief Park will remain in charge.



This is KBS News, Oh Seung-mok.



