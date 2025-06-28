News 9

Yoon’s public entrance

입력 2025.06.28 (23:01)

[Anchor]

Former President Yoon ultimately made a public appearance at the entrance of the prosecutor's office and could not avoid the photo line.

The special prosecutor's team expressed relief that the feared clashes did not occur, but the discomfort of former President Yoon's side was evident.

Kim Woo-jun reports.

[Report]

A black van stops in front of the main gate of the Seoul High Prosecutors' Office, where the special investigation team for the insurrection is located.

The door opens, and former President Yoon Suk Yeol, dressed in a dark suit and a red tie, steps out, similar to his appearance during the insurrection trial.

Unlike other former presidents who made brief statements at the photo line.

[Yoon Suk Yeol/Former President: "(Is there a reason you didn't enter through the underground parking lot?)… (You met Special Prosecutor Jo Eun-seok as a suspect for the first time in 8 years; how do you feel about that?)… (Will you exercise your right to refuse to testify again this time?)…."]

Ignoring the barrage of questions, he heads straight into the entrance.

There was no separate 'tea time' with Special Prosecutor Jo Eun-seok, which was typically expected during investigations of former presidents.

The investigation room is located on the 6th floor of the building and has a layout similar to that of a regular prosecutor's office.

Ahead of the investigation, Special Prosecutors Park Eok-soo and Jang Woo-sung exchanged opinions with the lawyers for about 10 minutes.

It has been confirmed that former President Yoon also expressed his position during this process.

Immediately afterward, former President Yoon's side criticized the special prosecutor's office strongly, stating that they were forcing a public summons similar to the abolished photo line, calling it 'humiliation of the suspect' and 'violation of human rights.'

The investigation began around 10:14, about 10 minutes after his arrival.

The special prosecutor's office investigating insurrection charges stated that they would first investigate the charges related to the obstruction of the first arrest warrant issued by the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials, as mentioned in the recently requested arrest warrant.

Special Prosecutor Park Ji-young stated that former President Yoon seemed likely to provide sufficient testimony and did not agree to video recording.

The special prosecutor's office investigating the insurrection commenced its first face-to-face questioning of the key suspect, former President Yoon, just 16 days after its launch.

This is KBS News, Kim Woo-jun.

김우준
김우준 기자

공지·정정

요약내용

