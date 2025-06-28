Parties clash over PM confirmation

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Let's also take a look at the responses from both the ruling and opposition parties regarding the investigation of former President Yoon t oday (Jun. 28).



The Democratic Party criticized that merely showing up is not a get-out-of-jail-free card, while the People Power Party did not provide a particular statement.



However, the PPP focused on blocking the confirmation of Prime Minister nominee Kim Min-seok, and our reporter Hyun Ye-seul delivers the atmosphere of each party.



[Report]



The Democratic Party pointed out that former President Yoon's appearance before the special prosecutor is a trick to deceive the public and is just a show.



They criticized that it was not a voluntary decision to avoid arrest but rather a response to public opinion.



Reflecting on former President Yoon's past statement that "those who refuse the special prosecutor are criminals," the DP argued that his actions were akin to confessing to being a criminal.



[Baek Seung-ah/Democratic Party Spokesperson: "The appearance before the special prosecutor can never be a get-out-of-jail-free card. It is merely the starting point for uncovering the truth. He must kneel before the public and apologize, and take the necessary legal responsibility."]



The DP urged a compulsory investigation by the special prosecutor, stating that arrest is the only response for former President Yoon.



The People Power Party was reserved in their comments regarding former President Yoon's appearance.



They did not issue an official statement and focused on their offensive against Prime Minister nominee Kim Min-seok.



Criticizing Kim's explanation that the source of his study abroad expenses was "profits from cabbage farming," they pointed out that "there is no explanation, only cabbage left," and repeatedly called for the withdrawal of his nomination.



The Democratic Party continued their sit-in, claiming that they will push through the appointment of the Prime Minister following the election of the chairperson of the Legislation and Judiciary Committee.



[Na Kyung-won/People Power Party Member: "If the Speaker of the National Assembly, who is pushing through the election of the standing committee chairperson, also passes the Prime Minister's appointment confirmation bill, the Speaker should step down from his position."]



Despite the opposition from the People Power Party, the Democratic Party plans to hold a plenary session as early as the day after tomorrow (Jun. 30) to process the Prime Minister's confirmation bill.



In the face of a strong confrontation between the ruling and opposition parties, there are no signs of cooperation.



This is KBS News Hyun Ye-seul.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!