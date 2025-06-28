Impact of tightened loan measures

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Today (Jun. 28) marks the first day of the government's tightened loan regulations aimed at curbing soaring housing prices in Seoul.



Starting today, loans for purchasing homes in the metropolitan area are limited to 600 million won.



Homebuyers looking to purchase immediately are in a state of confusion and anxiety.



Reporter Ha Nu-ri covers this chaotic situation.



[Report]



On the first day of the '600 million loan' regulation, a new apartment model house opened in Yeongdeungpo, Seoul.



A newlywed couple expecting a baby dreamed of owning a 'national standard sized' home, but they are troubled by the loan regulations.



The loan limit for the Didimdol Loans for newlyweds and households with newborns has also been reduced, making it even harder to gather cash.



[Newlywed couple visiting the model house/voice altered: "Before the regulations came out, we were thinking of the 84 (square meters), but with the 600 million limit, we are considering going smaller a bit, and it seems we need to gather as much cash as possible…."]



In Daechi-dong, Gangnam-gu, where only actual demand-based transactions occur due to its designation as a land transaction permit zone, everything came to a halt today.



[Real estate agency employee/voice altered: "There are no buyers right now. Most people buy with loans."]



The biggest confusion arises from cases where people made preliminary contracts but cannot buy homes due to reduced loans and cannot recover their deposit.



This is because the government decided to make exceptions to the loan limit regulations only for those who finalized their contracts or applied for a land transaction permit with local governments by yesterday (Jun. 27).



[Real estate agent/voice altered: "By doing this just before the weekend, it has completely paralyzed everything for two days. I think that is what makes the situation quite serious."]



For now, high-priced housing transactions are expected to take a breather, but actual demand buyers are the ones being hit hard.



[Park Won-gap/Chief Real Estate Expert at KB Kookmin Bank: "Since the loan regulations are a short-term remedy, I believe that to calm the anxiety of non-homeowners, we need to send more bold signals for supply expansion."]



If supply and financial measures for young people and others do not follow, there are concerns that the market may once again become one where only 'cash-rich' individuals thrive.



This is KBS News, Ha Nu-ri.



